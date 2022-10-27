ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails

Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
TEXARKANA, AR
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana

The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
NASH, TX
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
TEXARKANA, AR
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana

All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
TEXARKANA, AR
Spooky Freebies and Delightful Deals at Texarkana Restaurants

Halloween is just days away, are you ready for some spooktacular freebies and discounts? No tricks nothing but treats from national chain restaurants in the Texarkana area. Here is a list of all the Halloween sweet deals, freebies, and discounts offered at participating restaurants in 2022, according to Offers.com and Retailmenot.com.
TEXARKANA, AR
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5

The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, AR
National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana

Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
TEXARKANA, TX
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana

"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, AR
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men

The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
