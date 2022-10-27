Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails
Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
Three Chicks ‘Fall Festival On The Farm’ November 5 in Texarkana
Enjoy a day of family fun on the farm this Saturday at Three Chicks Feed, Seed and Cafe. For their Fall Festival. The kids will have a blast with fun activities like pony rides, haystack treasure hunts, a bounce house and more!. Petting Zoo and More. Here is your perfect...
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana
The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
MobilePack #4 An Amazing Success Packing Over 109K Meals
Another MobilPack has come and gone, I can't tell you how good it makes me feel to be a small part of it and to know we're actually helping children get the vital nutrition they need, not just to survive but to thrive. I'll give you the final numbers in...
Enjoy The Fall Weather With A Bike Tour in Downtown Texarkana
With the weather feeling more like fall every day why don't you take a 'Fall 'Bike Tour' in downtown Texarkana?. These downtown bike tours are going on now through early next month. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department had to say about these unique tours:. The Tours...
Santa to Make Early Stop in Texarkana at Four States Fairgrounds November 5
You may say oh it's way too early to start thinking about Christmas but after Halloween this coming Monday the holiday and Christmas season will be official. So get ready for the Candy Cane Corral. All of us in Texarkana are lucky because it looks like Santa wants to make an early stop here and get photos made with the kids.
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
Silvermoon Children’s Theatre Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Texarkana
The Silvermoon Children's Theater will present a stage production of The Little Mermaid in Texarkana. This is your chance to see local talent in this fun production of a great classic for all ages. They've been working hard and now it's time for the payoff...it's showtime. Based on one of...
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana
All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
Spooky Freebies and Delightful Deals at Texarkana Restaurants
Halloween is just days away, are you ready for some spooktacular freebies and discounts? No tricks nothing but treats from national chain restaurants in the Texarkana area. Here is a list of all the Halloween sweet deals, freebies, and discounts offered at participating restaurants in 2022, according to Offers.com and Retailmenot.com.
Here’s Your Chance to Meet The New Texarkana Arkansas Chief of Police
Back on October 3 The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department had a new Chief of Police Michael Kramm. Now it's time to welcome him to Texarkana. He's been on the job for a week so he's moved into...
Free Rabies Vaccinations For Dogs & Cats at ‘Bark At The Park’ in November
If you love your pets then you want to protect them in every possible way. You can keep them protected with rabies vaccinations and other vaccines too, but it can get costly. That's why you don't want to miss the 6th Annual Bark At The Park. Both dogs and cats...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana
Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Don’t Miss The First Ever ‘Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival’ in Foreman, AR
I learned something new today, I learned that Foreman, Arkansas used to have a different name. Did you know that Foreman was first known as Rocky Comfort, Arkansas? That would explain the name of this brand new Pecan Festival then, the first-ever Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know...
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
