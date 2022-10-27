Hastings resident Ruth Margarette (Merkel) Janssen, 93, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil (6075 E Assumption Road, Glenvil, NE 68941) with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating, followed by an interment of ashes at the adjacent Churchyard Cemetery. A lunch at the church will follow the services. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present, Friday, November 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ruth’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

