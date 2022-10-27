Read full article on original website
Holdrege man killed in boating accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Partyline Monday 10-31
Today’s show is brought to you by: Homestead of Hastings, Harvard Rest Haven, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. Giving away: Exercise Machine at 602 E 12th, 402-984-1478. Giving away: 292 – Bricks, 402-462-2376. For sale: Leather Coat Size 46 $40, 402-462-5533. Looking for: Small Travel Trailer,...
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Ankeny couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
NEBRASKA — The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were charged in 2020 in connection with the largest poaching sting in Nebraska history. The Bowmars conducted hunts with Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, Nebraska. The […]
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
2022 General Election Candidates: Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 3
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the General Elections quickly approaching, some counties will have to vote for their Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) representative. Residents of Buffalo County will have two options on their ballot, Melissa Freelend and Derek Rusher. Freelend is a a fifth generation Nebraskan and Grand Island...
Nonprofit organization in Grand Island promotes domestic violence awareness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but just because it's the last day of October doesn’t mean that the issue goes away. Willow Rising, a nonprofit organization in Grand Island, provides support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow...
Dawson County Sheriff's deputy files lawsuit against Dawson County alleging retaliation
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy has filed a lawsuit against Dawson County alleging retaliation by the sheriff’s office’s leadership. Deputy Adam Wackler filed the lawsuit in Dawson County District Court earlier this month. In his complaint, Wackler, who has been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2017, says he has received positive performance reviews during his employment.
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Ruth Margarette (Merkel) Janssen
Hastings resident Ruth Margarette (Merkel) Janssen, 93, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil (6075 E Assumption Road, Glenvil, NE 68941) with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating, followed by an interment of ashes at the adjacent Churchyard Cemetery. A lunch at the church will follow the services. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present, Friday, November 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ruth’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
