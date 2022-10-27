Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
$500,000,000,000 Asset Manager Apollo Launches New Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors
$500 billion asset management giant Apollo Global Management is launching a new cryptocurrency custody service for its clients through a partnership with digital asset platform Anchorage Digital. According to a press release, Apollo is partnering with Anchorage to become one of the largest private investment firms to offer crypto custody...
CoinTelegraph
Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app
Global digital peer-to-peer (P2P) payments company MoneyGram has announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency; specifically, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it...
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
u.today
Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound
coinchapter.com
Dogecoin Early Adopter launches “The Hype Coin” creating a new opportunity for investors to cash in.
The Hype Coin is a newly established crypto platform in the industry. In the latest development, the company has launched new features to expand its crypto trading services and generate new opportunities in the crypto world. Upon consideration, the company’s founder bought Doge with $15 when it first launched in 2013 at an approximately $ 10 million market cap. Later, the performance of Dogecoin boomed, and $15 turned into over 100k in the 2021 Bullrun.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
u.today
David Gokhshtein to “Go Out and Buy SHIB,” Cardano Founder Speaks on Musk, DOGE and Twitter, Whales Move 4.2 Trillion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Whales move 4.2 trillion SHIB as price sees "hangover reverse" Cardano founder on Musk, DOGE and Twitter: "If you're crazy and rich, you can make it work" The last day of October was quite eventful for the crypto industry. Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories.
u.today
Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano After Massive 60% Spike
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a massive rally on Saturday, surging by more than 60%. The Bitcoin parody is now above Cardano (ADA) in terms of market capitalization. At press time, it is the eighth biggest cryptocurrency. The meme cryptocurrency saw massive gains after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrapped...
u.today
Project NEXUS Revolutionizing Traditional Finance Through Blockchain Technology
Despite not being all that old, cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of millions worldwide and continue to do so every single day. There are other asset classes that investors have a keen interest in, such as Stocks and Real Estate. Thankfully, Project NEXUS is poised to become the platform that provides reliable features and services for all of these markets.
u.today
I'm Going Out and Buying SHIB: David Gokhshtein
cryptopotato.com
MC XYZ Presents One of the Most Useful Crypto Tools Free to Use with No Ads
[PRESS RELEASE – Athens, Greece, 31st October 2022]. MC XYZ has recently presented its plan to become the number one comparison solution in the crypto sector. The company believes that providing an easy way to compare different cryptos will help investors make sound investment decisions. MC XYZ also plans...
forkast.news
Hong Kong set to relaunch itself as digital asset hub with revamped policies
Hong Kong will kick off its flagship finance event, FinTech Week 2022, on Monday, setting the stage for what is expected to be a series of policy statements on cryptocurrencies as the city attempts to remodel itself as a hub for digital assets and investment. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CTO: XRP Ledger Now Efficiently Supports ‘Native NFTs’ Thanks to XLS-20 Standard
On Monday (31 October 2022), days after FinTech firm Ripple celebrated its 10th anniversary, David Schwartz, who is the firm’s Chief Cryptographer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), gave XRP HODLers an even better reason to celebrate. Ripple’s 10th Anniversary. On Thursday (October 20), Ripple, the FinTech firm that...
Weekly Web3 Tracker: Twitter Crypto Wallet, DC Comics Announces NFTs, and More
🟠 Reddit NFT's total sales volume has more than doubled over the past week. In last week’s newsletter, we reported on the popularity of Reddit’s Avatar marketplace, which launched in July. It seems others were paying attention too. Reddit Avatar trading volume has more than doubled, with over $3M in sales volume since last week. The market cap of the collection is now at around $100M. Read more here.
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.
u.today
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
