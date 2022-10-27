National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO