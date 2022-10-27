ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease

National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
MANASSAS, VA
Commercial Observer

Univest Adding Two Regional Offices in Maryland

Univest Financial is expanding into Maryland with two new regional offices. On the heels of inking a 6,500-square-foot lease at 10801 Tony Drive in Lutherville, Md., earlier this month, the company signed a 4,500-square-foot lease at 175 W. Ostend Street in South Baltimore with landlord Himmelrich Associates. “Both of these...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy