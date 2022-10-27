ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Weis Markets Launches Holiday Rewards Program

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched its Holiday Rewards program, through which customers can qualify for free food and discounts on a variety of its turkeys, hams, salmon and other holiday items through Thanksgiving Day. Customers can earn rewards points on their purchases with their Preferred Shoppers Club cards and...
SUNBURY, PA

