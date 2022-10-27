Read full article on original website
Globally, ‘Desires and Needs Are Converging’ Among the Next Generation of Luxury Buyers
Considering its first property was iconic Mansion on Turtle Creek—a one-time private residence—it seems natural that Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has branched into residential real estate. From that single property, the Hong Kong-based company now manages 29 luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 24 new...
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,385 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2 Million
This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,385 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rachel Ostow Lustbader. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Soaring ceiling heights of 13 feet bring spectacular light into the unit throughout the day and stunning sunsets at night. Last but hardly least is a 32-square foot individual storage unit located on the same floor which is included in the sale. A second full bath is located off the foyer as is a laundry with a Miele washer/dryer and two spacious closets. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The Master features a large walk-in closet and ensuite spa bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, stall shower and double sinks. Built in 1928 as a warehouse and converted to condominiums in 2007, the complex offers a full-time doorman and concierge, and a wealth of amenities including an attended parking garage, 3000-square foot gym with Peleton bikes, weight and stretching rooms, 2 yoga studios, a screening room, music room, playrooms, a golf simulator room, and two conference rooms.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 4,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $7.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 4,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Graham Larson. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The heart of the home is an open great room that includes a bright, inviting dining area with sturdy ceiling beams, a living area with an eye-catching fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves, and a warm, welcoming kitchen with farmhouse sinks, distinctively detailed wood cabinetry, an oversized island, and stainless-steel appliances including a six-burner Wolf range with a griddle. Steps away is an open-air patio flooded with sunlight and a refreshing swimming pool & spa enveloped by dramatic stonework, thriving greenery, and colorful flora. Fenced expanses of manicured grounds and tall trees create the perfect setting for peaceful private wanderings, all just an 8-minute drive from Sunset Boulevard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Enjoy alfresco festivities on the cool and breezy covered patio that includes an outdoor kitchen rich with organic hues boasting a built-in stainless-steel grill, a single tap kegerator, and a pizza oven with tile accents. One of four bedrooms, the upstairs owner's suite features a striking pitched beamed ceiling, an expansive walk-in closet, an outdoor patio and an en suite bath with dual vanities and a spa tub tucked away in a windowed corner.
This Hawaiian Escape Overlooks a Prime Surfing Spot Known as Acid Drops
Perched above a prime surfing area known as Acid Drops, this cozy four-bedroom home offers a heated pool, open views, an oceanfront lanai and 290 feet of water frontage. “It’s on a rocky, craggy point overlooking one of the best surfing beaches in Hawaii, and there are other great beaches nearby,” said listing agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life.
Stocks end lower in volatile session as labor-market strength keeps pressure on the Fed to hike interest rates
US stocks fell Tuesday, marking a second straight decline for Wall Street's major averages. Stocks fell after JOLTS data showed an unexpected rise in job openings while the Fed has been working to cool the labor market and inflation. A smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Fed could ignite a surge...
A ‘House of Showfields’ Moves Into Williamsburg, Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Showfields has brought its distinctive retail format to the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, with an 11,500-square-foot, tech-enabled store embedded with a sense of discovery, experiential product presentations and a touch of the surreal. The theatrics extend to the oversize sculptures of arms, hands, legs and other deconstructed body parts; the signs on the facade reading “Everything Must Stay,” “No Discounts” and “Zero Percent Off” in a tongue-in-cheek play on a store closing, and an interior design emulating a home, replete with a courtyard; a dining room for products for dining and socializing; a foyer with a projected art...
Brazil’s Colorful Fishing Village Trancoso Is Booming—Just Ask Anderson Cooper
When Anderson Cooper first visited the Brazilian beachfront town of Trancoso in 2016, he knew immediately that he had to own a vacation home there. “I had been going to Brazil for more than a decade at that point and had heard about the charm of Trancoso for years,” said the CNN anchor. “From the moment I visited, I was taken by the magic—the beaches, the main square called the Quadrado, the mix of cultures and how authentic and un-touristy it was.”
