This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,385 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rachel Ostow Lustbader. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Soaring ceiling heights of 13 feet bring spectacular light into the unit throughout the day and stunning sunsets at night. Last but hardly least is a 32-square foot individual storage unit located on the same floor which is included in the sale. A second full bath is located off the foyer as is a laundry with a Miele washer/dryer and two spacious closets. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The Master features a large walk-in closet and ensuite spa bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, stall shower and double sinks. Built in 1928 as a warehouse and converted to condominiums in 2007, the complex offers a full-time doorman and concierge, and a wealth of amenities including an attended parking garage, 3000-square foot gym with Peleton bikes, weight and stretching rooms, 2 yoga studios, a screening room, music room, playrooms, a golf simulator room, and two conference rooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO