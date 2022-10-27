Read full article on original website
Terry McDermitt
2d ago
We need more representatives like Lauren Boebert in Congress to push back on the liberal agenda. Lauren fights for Colorado by opposing Biden’s destructive policies and agenda.
Reply(5)
5
19Vlad17
3d ago
Boebert is an ex call girl and her husband is a flashing creep. Vote Boebert out and she can take her drama with her.
Reply(1)
6
Guest
2d ago
Frisch is nothing more than an ultra rich Aspenite trying to attain more power through political office
Reply
4
Related
Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support
More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Poll: Biden approval falls in Colorado, more disapprove than approve
President Joe Biden's approval among Colorado voters continues to fall, particularly among independent voters.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Sen. Bennet, Colorado Leaders Urge Voter Turnout During Salida Campaign Bus Tour
With the election just over a week away, some of the top Colorado Democrats on the ballot made a campaign stop in Salida on Saturday. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Governor Diane Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young, District 13 House candidate Julie McCluskie and State Board of Education candidate Kathy Plomer spoke to residents at sunny Riverside Park at noon.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'
Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
Letter: Matt Solomon will bring Western Slope values to the Capitol
We are in the midst of an election to determine the direction of the state of Colorado for the next four years. Rep. Dylan Roberts has had years in office to effect change in a positive direction. Our way of life under majority Democratic leadership — in the state House, Senate and governor’s office — is not near what has been promised. Are you better off now than four years ago? Has the leadership done anything that significantly bettered your life? Are we really ready to reinstate a career politician?
Over half a million ballots returned in Colorado
Voters will decide the midterm election in just eight more days.More than 500,000 ballots have been returned already in the Colorado midterms.The majority of ballots are from unaffiliated voters - but the major parties are not far off. Here's how the numbers break down as of Monday:36% of returned ballots are from unaffiliated voters, who don't belong to any party. 33% are from democrats. 29% are from republicans. Only 14% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. CBS News Colorado is helping voters decide. At 7 p.m. all this week, you can get to know the candidates on your ballot.It all starts Monday night with the state treasurer's debate and continues every day through Thursday.Watch all of these debates on our free streaming service, at CBSColorado.com, at the CBS News app or Pluto TV to watch.
Daily Record
As Election Day nears, Colorado Democrats invoke Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
In an election season so far defined by inflation, abortion rights, and other here-and-now issues, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection took the spotlight at a Wednesday night campaign event with many of Colorado’s top Democrats. The event opened routinely enough for a political rally: U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, of...
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean passes away unexpectedly overnight
Hugh McKean, the 55-year-old House Minority Leader at the Colorado state legislature, was found dead Sunday morning at his home in Loveland. Roger Hudson, McKean's deputy of staff, confirmed that McKean had complained recently about pain on the side of his torso. McKean attributed the pain to the stress of building a new home, Hudson said. McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.An autopsy was performed Sunday. Mid-afternoon, the Larimer County Coroner's Office posted that McKean died of a heart attack.Hudson said McKean was a source of guidance, hope and charity at the Capitol but also personally...
Ballot Tracking Available Statewide for Every Colorado Voter During the 2022 General Election
Colorado voters in all 64 counties have the opportunity to track their ballots for the 2022 General Election using BallotTrax, a program first implemented statewide in Colorado by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020. “Statewide ballot tracking allows voters to follow their ballot from the time it is sent...
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family. "Hugh...
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
Letter: Meghan Lukens for House District 26
Only a few weeks ago I had the chance to share coffee with Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26. I found her to be authentic, ambitious and selfless. We discussed ways that our education system can better support local kids. We discussed specific solutions to reduce the cost of health care for seniors. We discussed the daunting threats that climate change presents for mountain towns. When young political leaders run for office, they are asked to prepare confident solutions to the state’s myriad problems. Meghan has many of these solutions already and demonstrates a growth mindset when it comes to solving the next big challenge.
Colorado House minority leader dies from a heart attack
Hugh McKean, the Colorado House Minority Leader passed away suddenly on Sunday morning at his home.
Letter: Pig rights
Mark Lewis did a column about a California law regulating the sale of pork. Presumably, in the interest of humane treatment of animals, the law sets standards for how pigs are housed before being slaughtered. It would only be just another example of the crazy things they come up with in the Golden State, except that this law claims to extend to how pigs were treated in other states, slaughtered, and then shipped to California. I imagine there will be litigation about this, based on the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, and maybe other grounds.
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 18