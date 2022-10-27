Read full article on original website
wayne stewart
5d ago
you would think if they were doing everything legal. they wouldn't be concerned about it. what are they trying to hide
Reply(3)
32
Barbara Walker
4d ago
So Tump has attempted to move all his money to a newly registered company in the state of Delaware. It's called Trump org 2.0. with HQ in Florida. That's quite a shifty move, don't you think? Oh definitely he and his company need to be monitored.
Reply
5
Beyond Done
4d ago
The Special Master was Dump’s brain child, why not a little oversight for his fudged financial forms?
Reply
12
