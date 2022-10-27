Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougar Air Raid Too Much for Red Devils
(Lowell, IN) - New Prairie punched their ticket to the sectional finals Friday night with a 42-6 victory on the road at Lowell. As if the Cougars were in a hurry to get home, it was a game decided early; all the points were scored before halftime. After turning away...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: New beginnings to sports at Hobart High School
Although fall is approaching, fall sports at Hobart High School (HHS) are coming to a close. The Boys Tennis team won conference which has not been done at HHS for a very long time. The Girls Soccer team's overall season wins, losses, and ties are 8-7-3. The Boys Soccer team...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
Rare South American bird makes appearance in Indiana
A very rare bird known as the fork-tailed flycatcher, typically found in South America, is drawing bird lovers to Beverly Shores, Indiana after making an appearance there.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana
ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
WNDU
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
indiana105.com
Indiana 105 @ Grand Opening of Tractor Supply in Portage
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
hometownnewsnow.com
Driver Found Stewed After Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a driver crashing into a fence Sunday afternoon near Michigan City. Marc Cizewski, 56, of La Porte, is charged with Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, his 2021 Honda Civic about 2:30 p.m....
Portage police: Charges pending in assault of FedEx driver
A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.
