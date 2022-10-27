Read full article on original website
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game - Official Release Date Trailer
Bringing a fresh twist to the deck-building genre, Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game takes inspiration from ‘cultivators’ in Chinese mythology - gifted people who seek to become immortal beings. Compete with players across the globe in online tournaments utilizing an expansive range of cards supporting multiple playstyles. Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game releases on December 6th on Steam.
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
Bendy and the Dark Revival - Official Trailer
Sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival has debuted a new trailer. Packed with action-oriented gameplay and puzzles, discover the terrifying secrets the game has to offer. Bendy and the Dark Revival launches on November 15th on Steam with a PlayStation and Xbox release coming soon.
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
Avengers: Secret Wars- Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Responds to Rumors About Him Potentially Directing the Epic Phase 6 MCU Film
With directing credits on films like Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler is currently one of the most sought-after directors in all of Hollywood. With his next Marvel venture in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing next month, Coogler is rumored to be the next blockbuster MCU director with him taking up a potential Avengers movie in Secret Wars.
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Release Date Trailer
Return to Monkey Island will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 8, 2022. the sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this adventure game. The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush...
Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Popular Stranger Things Fan Theory
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has addressed a popular fan theory . During an interview with ET, the Stranger Things star addressed a popular theory that fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) will return in Season 5. “I mean, it’s...
The Last of Us TV Show Listed With January Premiere Date
An official listing for HBO's The Last of Us has reportedly revealed that the series will premiere in the US on January 15, 2023. According to multiple reports, the release date for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has leaked by way of the HBO Max app and website. Eurogamer has confirmed that the January premiere date is currently listed in the description of the show's Season 1 Sneak Peek, visible to HBO account holders in the US, though there hasn't been an official announcement yet.
Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official 'Remember' Teaser Trailer
Watch the latest teaser for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the upcoming movie starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, and more. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
DC's Stargirl Cancelled After 3 Seasons
DC's Stargirl has been cancelled and will end with its current third season, which is scheduled to air its finale on December 7. According to Deadline, the team behind DC's Stargirl had an early heads-up that the series would not continue beyond its third season, so they could wrap up the story in the script room. The remaining episodes of Stargirl will continue to air on Wednesdays through December 7, with creator Geoff Johns promising "complete creative closure" at the end.
IGN UK Podcast: The Elden Ring Special (Finally)
Cardy, Matt, and Joe finally found time to record the Elden Ring podcast they promised over half a year ago. The first chunk is spoiler-free before we delve right into what makes it such a special game. If you're into it, get tickets for our live show in London on...
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Elisabeth Moss Recalls the Mad Men Moment That Brought Her to Real Tears
Mad Men star Jon Hamm brought his co-star Elisabeth Moss to tears… but it’s for a good reason. During an interview with Vanity Fair, former Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss explained why one pivotal scene with Hamm was an emotional one. “It all felt very real,” she explained....
The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast
Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for November 2022
Though it feels absurd to say it, November is upon us again. Halls will soon be decked. Holidays will soon be taken. And all that free time requires something to do. Fortunately, the tail end of 2022 holds a huge cache of blockbuster movies, binge-worthy series and surprisingly great original content. So much so, you’re going to need a guide for it all...
Severance Adds a Bunch of Big Names to the Cast for Season 2
Apple TV+ has revealed a handful of stars joining the cast of Severance Season 2, including Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and more. In addition to returning cast members like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and others, Severance is adding eight new actors into the mix. The...
