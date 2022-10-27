An official listing for HBO's The Last of Us has reportedly revealed that the series will premiere in the US on January 15, 2023. According to multiple reports, the release date for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has leaked by way of the HBO Max app and website. Eurogamer has confirmed that the January premiere date is currently listed in the description of the show's Season 1 Sneak Peek, visible to HBO account holders in the US, though there hasn't been an official announcement yet.

4 HOURS AGO