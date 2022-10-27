Read full article on original website
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Release Date Trailer
Return to Monkey Island will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 8, 2022. the sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this adventure game. The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush...
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition: Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
This definitive collection of the ARK experience includes overhauled visuals and gameplay improvements for ARK: Survival Evolved, adds exclusive Switch interface options, and includes all massive expansion packs. ARK: Survival Evolved is available now for Nintendo Switch in North America along with its EU release on November 8th.
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
The Biggest Game Releases of November 2022
BOY! It’s November and everyone knows God Of War Ragnarok is launching this month, but what about everything else? There’s a big list of games coming to all your favorite consoles and we’re gonna tell you about them!
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
EA Motive’s Iron Man Is Reportedly in Playtesting Stage as Its Three Game Deal With Marvel is Announced
EA motive confirmed in September that a new Iron Man game is in development, and now, reports suggest that the game is in playtesting stage already. The Iron Man game started playtesting officially on October 31 and will commence on November 2, according to Insider Gaming. This is the company’s “1-on-1” playtesting that will take place at its studio.
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
Marvel Reportedly Casts Wonder Man For Upcoming Disney Plus Series
Marvel has seemingly found its Wonder Man. Deadline reports Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to play Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the upcoming Disney+ series. DC fans will recognize Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta from the Aquaman films, and as Cal Abar in HBO's Watchmen. The actor made headlines last month for calling his role on Aquaman "clown work", saying he likes to balance comic book appearances with more serious films. The actor has also appeared in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Becomes the Biggest CoD Release on Sony PlayStation Store; Here Is How to Get In-Game Collab Skins and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest CoD launch on the PlayStation Store in history. After Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28, PlayStation revealed that the game has the biggest release on the platform. “Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for...
Troublemaker Trailer
Troublemaker is an action-adventure beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: high school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament. Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever-loving crap out of one another!
The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast
Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
Bendy and the Dark Revival - Official Trailer
Sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival has debuted a new trailer. Packed with action-oriented gameplay and puzzles, discover the terrifying secrets the game has to offer. Bendy and the Dark Revival launches on November 15th on Steam with a PlayStation and Xbox release coming soon.
Level Zero - Official Trailer
Check out the terrifying trailer for Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetric survival horror PvP where a team of scientists must repair the electrical systems to escape. In Level Zero, light is your weapon--use it wisely to collect loot and slow down the Monsters. As a Monster, use various telepathic abilities to counter the light and hunt down scientists.
