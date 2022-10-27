Read full article on original website
ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition: Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
This definitive collection of the ARK experience includes overhauled visuals and gameplay improvements for ARK: Survival Evolved, adds exclusive Switch interface options, and includes all massive expansion packs. ARK: Survival Evolved is available now for Nintendo Switch in North America along with its EU release on November 8th.
Troublemaker Trailer
Troublemaker is an action-adventure beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: high school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament. Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever-loving crap out of one another!
Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged Official Launch Trailer
Atari returns with an iconic series from its catalog with Missile Command: Recharged. Outfitted with new weapons, couch co-op, dangerous enemies to dispatch and global leaderboard support. Take a look at the launch trailer for Missile Command: Recharged available now.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-24-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/24/22!. 00:00 - Mutant Football League - Official 2022 DLC Trailer. 01:54 - Gotham Knights - Official Overview Trailer. 06:46 - Drug Dealer Simulator 2 - Official Announcement Trailer. 08:37 - Zombie Cure Lab - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer.
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game - Official Release Date Trailer
Bringing a fresh twist to the deck-building genre, Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game takes inspiration from ‘cultivators’ in Chinese mythology - gifted people who seek to become immortal beings. Compete with players across the globe in online tournaments utilizing an expansive range of cards supporting multiple playstyles. Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game releases on December 6th on Steam.
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Becomes the Biggest CoD Release on Sony PlayStation Store; Here Is How to Get In-Game Collab Skins and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest CoD launch on the PlayStation Store in history. After Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28, PlayStation revealed that the game has the biggest release on the platform. “Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for...
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
IKEA Sends Cease and Desist to Indie Dev Making Furniture Store Survival Game
Ikea has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of The Store is Closed, an indie survival game about spending the night in a furniture store. As reported by Kotaku, lawyers representing Ikea have accused solo developer Jacob Shaw of committing trademark infringement and have given him ten days to change parts of his game that allegedly represent Ikea branding.
EA Motive’s Iron Man Is Reportedly in Playtesting Stage as Its Three Game Deal With Marvel is Announced
EA motive confirmed in September that a new Iron Man game is in development, and now, reports suggest that the game is in playtesting stage already. The Iron Man game started playtesting officially on October 31 and will commence on November 2, according to Insider Gaming. This is the company’s “1-on-1” playtesting that will take place at its studio.
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Zelda fans: The First 4 Figures Breath of the Wild Urbosa statue is now available for preorder in the IGN Store! This statue of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa is right in line with the other Breath of the Wild statues from the company, including Revali. The Collector's Edition...
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
Aussie Deals: Last Day for a $14 Deathloop, 85% off Modern Star Wars Greats, Cheap Flight Sticks and More!
As a price-hunting padawan who was raised on the likes of X-Wing and Dark Forces, man, do I love a good Star Wars discount. Got a bunch of 'em for you today—pick of the litter being Star Wars Squadrons. You can maximise the wish fulfilment it dispenses in a number of ways. Playing it after watching a few eps of Andor: good. Playing it with a HOTAS hooked up: better. Playing it with a HOTAS and a VR headset: phenomenal.
