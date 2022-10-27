Read full article on original website
IGN
ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition: Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
This definitive collection of the ARK experience includes overhauled visuals and gameplay improvements for ARK: Survival Evolved, adds exclusive Switch interface options, and includes all massive expansion packs. ARK: Survival Evolved is available now for Nintendo Switch in North America along with its EU release on November 8th.
IGN
Troublemaker Trailer
Troublemaker is an action-adventure beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: high school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament. Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever-loving crap out of one another!
IGN
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
IGN
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Zelda fans: The First 4 Figures Breath of the Wild Urbosa statue is now available for preorder in the IGN Store! This statue of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa is right in line with the other Breath of the Wild statues from the company, including Revali. The Collector's Edition...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-24-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/24/22!. 00:00 - Mutant Football League - Official 2022 DLC Trailer. 01:54 - Gotham Knights - Official Overview Trailer. 06:46 - Drug Dealer Simulator 2 - Official Announcement Trailer. 08:37 - Zombie Cure Lab - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer.
IGN
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
IGN
Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged Official Launch Trailer
Atari returns with an iconic series from its catalog with Missile Command: Recharged. Outfitted with new weapons, couch co-op, dangerous enemies to dispatch and global leaderboard support. Take a look at the launch trailer for Missile Command: Recharged available now.
IGN
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
IGN
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
IGN
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
IGN
Ghost of Tsushima Is Weirdly Similar to Resident Evil According to Former Capcom Producer
Resident Evil's survival horror and Ghost of Tsushima's open world action couldn't seem further apart on paper, but the worldwide appeal of both games makes them weirdly similar according to a former Capcom producer. Speaking to IGN, Hiroyuki Kobayashi said the U.S.-based Sucker Punch's creation of a globally appealing Japanese...
IGN
Bendy and the Dark Revival - Official Trailer
Sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival has debuted a new trailer. Packed with action-oriented gameplay and puzzles, discover the terrifying secrets the game has to offer. Bendy and the Dark Revival launches on November 15th on Steam with a PlayStation and Xbox release coming soon.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of November 2022
BOY! It’s November and everyone knows God Of War Ragnarok is launching this month, but what about everything else? There’s a big list of games coming to all your favorite consoles and we’re gonna tell you about them!
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
IKEA Sends Cease and Desist to Indie Dev Making Furniture Store Survival Game
Ikea has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of The Store is Closed, an indie survival game about spending the night in a furniture store. As reported by Kotaku, lawyers representing Ikea have accused solo developer Jacob Shaw of committing trademark infringement and have given him ten days to change parts of his game that allegedly represent Ikea branding.
IGN
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
IGN
EA Motive’s Iron Man Is Reportedly in Playtesting Stage as Its Three Game Deal With Marvel is Announced
EA motive confirmed in September that a new Iron Man game is in development, and now, reports suggest that the game is in playtesting stage already. The Iron Man game started playtesting officially on October 31 and will commence on November 2, according to Insider Gaming. This is the company’s “1-on-1” playtesting that will take place at its studio.
IGN
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Release Date Trailer
Return to Monkey Island will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 8, 2022. the sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this adventure game. The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush...
IGN
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
