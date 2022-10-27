Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition
The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Girls Win Colorado State 3A Cross Country Championship
Those flashing lights you saw from a fire truck and police car in Alamosa on Saturday weren’t a public emergency… it was a triumphant escort for the Alamosa Girls Cross Country team after they won the Colorado State Championship in Colorado Springs!. Alamosa defeated defending champion The Classical...
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
Alamosa officer shot Thursday stable, communicating, chief says
Authorities in Alamosa said the police officer who was shot Thursday is stable and communicating at a hospital along the Front Range and the man who was shot remains in critical condition.
