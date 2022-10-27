Read full article on original website
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted city
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Streets
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
mymcmedia.org
Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Crash with Metro Bus, Cruiser
Two men from Washington, D.C. and one from Silver Spring were arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery on Piney Branch Road that was followed by a police pursuit. According to Montgomery County Police, at ab0ut 2:40 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The victim gave police a description of a vehicle that was suspected to be involved as a Toyota Sienna.
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in collision in downtown Silver Spring, authorities say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, to include information about the Montgomery County police department’s policy regarding pursuits. A police chase in downtown Silver Spring ended after a vehicle carrying armed robbery suspects crashed into a Metrobus and the police cruiser in pursuit then struck the suspects’ vehicle, according to authorities.
Motorcyclist Killed In Two-Vehicle Howard County Crash, Police Say
Howard County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred in Elkridge over the weekend, authorities say. Marval Iran Polk Jr., 20, was killed while riding a motorcycle after colliding with a 2013 Honda Accord around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Howard County police. Polk Jr. reportedly...
WTOP
Vehicle fire on I-495 Beltway temporarily halts traffic
A vehicle fire on the Beltway Outer Loop on Interstate 495 in Maryland stopped traffic Tuesday morning. OL495 between University Blvd and Colesville Road on the right shoulder for a fully involved vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/w7BxhgEUs6. — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) November 1, 2022. All lanes are now back open. Montgomery County Fire...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
wfmd.com
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Rosedale woman
——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
Baltimore man dies in Sunday evening motorcycle crash
Police say Marval Iran Polk Jr. was riding south on Route 1 in Elkridge, when he struck a Honda Accord that was making a left turn from Port Capital Drive.
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Investigating Incidents of Shots Being Fired
Takoma Park Police are investigating multiple reports of several shots fired in the area of Fourth Avenue on Oct. 29 near midnight. Officers searched the area for suspects, victims and casings but did not find anything. When the officers returned during daylight on the following day, they found several shell casings and also received a report from a resident that one of the shots went through their house. A bullet fragment was found there.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Collision in Howard County leaves one dead, three injured
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Saturday evening that left one person dead and three others injured.
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City late on Oct. 29 in which one person was killed and others were seriously injured. At approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. An adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, an adult male and adult female, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WJLA
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
WTOP
1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash in Ellicott City
One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, late Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, a 2020 RAV4 traveling west on Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City was struck near the intersection of Route 29 by the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which was moving east in the same westbound lane.
staffordsheriff.com
Weekend DUI Arrests
Deputies had an especially busy weekend, arresting 12 drunk drivers, including four DUI arrests by Deputy S.C. Jett. Drive sober or get pulled over!. Joshua Weaver, 33, of Stafford arrested by Deputy J.D. Hurt on 10/28 for DUI second offense in 10 years, traffic light violation and two outstanding warrants.
