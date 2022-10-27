Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City late on Oct. 29 in which one person was killed and others were seriously injured. At approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. An adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, an adult male and adult female, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO