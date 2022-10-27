Read full article on original website
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Historic Banning Mills: Hidden Gem in N. Georgia Perfect for Adventure and Nature Lovers
Home of the world’s largest zip line, Historic Banning Mills is a gem hidden just outside Atlanta, GA. We stayed for a weekend and have all the details on this location ideal for adventurers. Thank you to Historic Banning Mills for hosting us!. Banning Mill is only an hour...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park
More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says
Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
gwinnettcitizen.com
U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100
Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
10NEWS
Crash kills 4 in northwest Georgia, including 3 high school students, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead, including three Chattooga High School student athletes, the district confirmed. Around 12:36 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Ga. Hwy. 114 where an Audi lost control and flipped. Authorities say the driver and two passengers were...
Daily Beast
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week. “I want him...
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers to help alleviate North Georgia drought before Halloween
After so many dry days, it may come as a surprise that much of Sunday will be rainy....
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BHG
Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States
Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste
Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
wtvy.com
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
