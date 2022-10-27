ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park

More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says

Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100

Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia

Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
BHG

Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States

Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
ATLANTA, GA

