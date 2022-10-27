Read full article on original website
Business and Empowerment Leader Dr. Velma Trayham Named Keynote Speaker for Black Changemaker Series Presented by ASU and the State of Black Arizona
CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group to highlight building generational wealth through college attainment and economic empowerment. TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With a focus on building generational wealth, award-winning B2B/diversity consultant and leader Dr. Velma Trayham will serve as keynote speaker for the Black Changemaker Series on Nov. 9. The Black Changemaker Series: Building Generational Wealth, Empowering the Black Entrepreneur will share conversations and tools around growing wealth and using education as a springboard, connecting the local community to higher education leaders and entrepreneurs.
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative has pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven. Michael DiMassa appeared in federal court in Hartford on Tuesday. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors allege he used his city position to steal the COVID-19 relief funds, some of which he used for casino gambling. He resigned from both his positions after his arrest last year. Two other people — his wife and a business partner — also have pleaded guilty, while a fourth person awaits trial.
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are pumping resources into a law-and-order campaign for governor in New Mexico by a local television celebrity, and a visit by President Joe Biden this week is geared toward shoring up support for an incumbent Democrat. Former TV meteorologist and Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is highlighting concerns about crime in a bid to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has hitched her campaign to support for abortion access. Ronchetti has support from pack of ambitious GOP governors with little love for Donald Trump in a state that has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors for decades.
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
