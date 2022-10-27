Read full article on original website
Reich fires offensive coordinator as Colts keep sputtering
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Indy’s offense is ranked No. 18 overall but is struggling to run the ball this season and has the third-lowest scoring offense in the league at 16.1 points. Brady was hired by Reich in 2018 as quarterbacks coach and was promoted two years ago when Nick Sirianni left to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job. But Brady does not call plays. Reich does. The move comes less than a week after Reich benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Indy visits New England on Sunday.
Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Bills for Zack Moss, conditional 6th-rounder
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts made a deal right before the deadline Tuesday, trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th-round pick that could turn into a fifth, a league source told the IndyStar, a little more than a year after signing Hines to a three-year extension worth $18.6 million. Hines, 25, has long wanted a bigger role in the Indianapolis offense than the satellite back role he...
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. “It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for...
Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season. The second-year linebacker from Notre Dame didn’t practice all week and was listed as questionable coming into the game. His absence will likely mean more snaps for Deion Jones, acquired in a trade two weeks ago from Atlanta. Cincinnati’s secondary will be missing a starter as cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) is out. He’ll be replaced by Cam Taylor-Britt, who will make his first NFL start.
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Chicago Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Smith is the NFL leader in tackles so far this season. He joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North. The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.
Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday. The sixth-year player opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared for practice three weeks ago.
Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are unveiled Tuesday night. Even before the selection committee finishes its work, the teams with a chance to be reach the final four are clear. They are all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season. From Clemson and North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference to Southeastern Conference powerhouses Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, as assessment of the 14 CFP contenders.
