beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
KATV
Multiple Arkansas state agencies, Gov. Hutchinson speak out against issue 4
Little Rock (KATV) — Election Day is nearly a week away and one of the big topics on the ballot is issue 4. It's an amendment to the state's constitution that will permit the recreational use and possession of marijuana. The owner of Natural Relief Dispensary, Brian Faught said...
kuaf.com
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas
RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents determined […]
Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse. Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day. “Last year, we recovered almost 13...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Arkansas governor, industry leaders speak against recreational marijuana amendment
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and several notable industry leaders held a joint press conference Monday to speak against Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears
With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
KTBS
Arkansas Attorney General warns of fentanyl disguised as candy as Halloween approaches
TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states. Drug cartels...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
dequeenbee.com
Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - With Election Day just one week away, early voting comes to an end after Tuesday in Louisiana. In Texas, early voting ends Nov. 4. Arkansas voters have until Nov. 7 to cast early ballots. More than 21 million Americans have already voted early, according to Edison Research.
ktoy1047.com
DeKalb police arrest couple for drug possession
Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Christina Trowler, P.E. has been selected as the new Director of Transportation Operations for the Atlanta District. The Texas Middle...
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween
The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.
