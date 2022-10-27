ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

beckersasc.com

Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs

Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
TEXARKANA, AR
kuaf.com

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents determined […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears

With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - With Election Day just one week away, early voting comes to an end after Tuesday in Louisiana. In Texas, early voting ends Nov. 4. Arkansas voters have until Nov. 7 to cast early ballots. More than 21 million Americans have already voted early, according to Edison Research.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktoy1047.com

DeKalb police arrest couple for drug possession

Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Christina Trowler, P.E. has been selected as the new Director of Transportation Operations for the Atlanta District. The Texas Middle...
TEXAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA

