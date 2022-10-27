Read full article on original website
Narcity
Toronto Police Have Identified A Teen Who Was Fatally Shot Outside A Scarborough School
Toronto Police Services have identified a teen who was shot and killed outside a school in Scarborough on Monday. Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier is an 18-year-old teen from Toronto and is one of the victims of a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute located at Ellesmere Road and Markham Road in Scarborough at around 3:22 p.m., October 31.
Narcity
2 Suspects Have Been Pickpocketing Phones & Wallets In Toronto Clubs, According To Police
Toronto clubs are great places to let loose and dance, but they're also great spots for pickpockets. Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for help in identifying two suspects who are allegedly behind a string of pickpockets in Toronto clubs downtown and in the entertainment district, according to a press release.
