Toronto Police Have Identified A Teen Who Was Fatally Shot Outside A Scarborough School

Toronto Police Services have identified a teen who was shot and killed outside a school in Scarborough on Monday. Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier is an 18-year-old teen from Toronto and is one of the victims of a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute located at Ellesmere Road and Markham Road in Scarborough at around 3:22 p.m., October 31.

