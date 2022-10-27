ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tisa Channer
4d ago

they don't think mental ppl watch this and think it is cool. come on man this not. tired, tired, tired, do something else.

Annette Monie
5d ago

this is so sick. mental illness is nothing to play about.

Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas Forrester may be headed towards a crash and burn

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been destroying the character of Thomas Forrester ever since Matthew Atkinson took over the role. Each time it looks as if he is headed toward redemption something wacky takes place. He first showed fans his dark side when he hid the secret that Hope Logan Spencer's (Anika Noelle) living child had been switched with a dead baby and was adopted by Steffy Forrester Finn (Jacqueline Wood).
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’

There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Getting a Whole New Obrecht as Kathleen Gati Realizes Her Blonde Ambition

The ABC soap fave gives fans a peek at her new look. Some of us like to change things up every now and then and there are others who are set in their ways and just as happy with their current look — and that’s okay. However, General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) has changed her hair color various times over the years and recently gave fans a peek at her latest transformation.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows

Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense

And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
The List

Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Says Ciao… for Now: ‘I Miss You Already’

All good things must come to an end. Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) on social media know that she took a fall vacation to Italy and has been enjoying all the country has to offer for the last week. We are happy to report that the CBS soap actress is back home safe and sound.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist

By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’

The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The Villain

Could this would-be villain have altruistic motives for returning to Genoa City?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The VillainSoap Hub. Y&R spoilers tease that nearly everybody in Genoa City sees Tucker McCall as a villain. However, what if he’s not a villain? After all, Michael Baldwin recently pointed out that Victor Newman did plenty of what he was accusing Tucker of doing. We speculate that Tucker actually has some altruistic reasons for his return and seemingly scheming to get Chancellor-Winters for himself.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Is Back Stronger Than Ever With Some Amazing News for Loyal Fans

And here fans were dropping dire predictions left and right that Days of Our Lives’ move to Peacock was the beginning of the end for NBC’s long running (and last) soap opera. Well, not only are there no plans to slow the sudser down anytime soon, but the show’s hallmark love-letter fan event is also back — and it’s bigger than ever!

