ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 causes for optimism as the Bears face the Cowboys in Week 8

By Nate Atkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQFWL_0ip48QWU00

The Chicago Bears (3-4) are riding high after walloping the New England Patriots 33-14. The Bears will look to continue their road win streak as they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday afternoon.

After everything went right for Chicago last Monday, they will face another tough challenge on the road. Dallas has one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons and has plenty of weapons on offense.

While the Cowboys are a 9.5-point favorite, the Bears can win by running the ball and continuing to use Justin Fields as a dual threat.

As Chicago looks to improve to 4-4 against Dallas, here are three reasons for optimism.

1

Dallas has allowed 100+ yards rushing in five of seven games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdGGX_0ip48QWU00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears run the football well. Chicago leads the NFL in total rushing yards (1,267) and yards per game (181). Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery have combined for 782 combined yards, and the emergence of Justin Fields as a runner puts the group well over 1,000 yards rushing.

Running the football is the strength of the Bears’ offense, and it’s a way to beat the Cowboys, who allow more than 120 yards rushing per game.

2

Using Justin Fields as a runner has improved the offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpC7G_0ip48QWU00
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Bears’ offense seemed to find its identity. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy went off script and called 12 designed QB runs for Justin Fields, which gave the offense a spark it didn’t have the first six weeks of the season.

The Bears had their highest scoring game with Fields at quarterback, as he finished with 14 rushes for 82 yards and a score, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Fields’ success as a passer improves by taking advantage of his ability as a runner.

The offense’s improvement is noticeable when comparing the Bears’ win over New England and loss to New York. Both teams blitzed Chicago often on defense, and Fields had nearly identical passing performances regarding yards and attempts.

But his completion percentage and percent of passes that led to first downs improved. The combination of Fields as a runner and passer led to the Bears having a 61% third down conversion rate, by far their best of the season.

3

The Bears passing defense is trending up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hL4X_0ip48QWU00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New general manager Ryan Poles made a splash by drafting two defensive backs with his first two selections in the 2022 NFL draft, and it seems to be paying off. On Monday night, both rookies, cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker recorded their first career interceptions in a 33-14 win over the Patriots in New England.

But Brisker and Gordon weren’t the only Bears to have an interception. Veteran linebacker Roquan Smith picked off a Bailey Zappe throw in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for the Bears.

If the rookie Bears defenders are finding their confidence in the secondary, and they continue to have help up front from Smith, who is the team leader in tackles, and sacks and has the second most interceptions, then this defense could become a threat in the latter half of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson

It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee's dance team shocked the crowd with a surprise addition to its routine

The Tennessee football team is having a season for the ages. Up to No. 2 in the most recent AP poll — and tied with juggernaut Ohio State — the Vols are coming off of a win over then-No. 19 Kentucky to the tune of 44-6. They are currently the biggest liability to sportsbooks. And although QB Hendon Hooker is a legitimate Heisman candidate this season, the most impressive moment from Saturday might have happened on the sidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for three-quarters (or more) against Penn State. TCU and West Virginia were in a match. UCF upset Cincinnati. Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU. Georgia did blow out Florida, and Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky. Oregon handled business against Cal, and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins acquire Broncos EDGE Bradley Chubb in trade

With hours to go before the trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins made a move that could help solidify their chances as contenders. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins have acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Denver Broncos. In exchange, Miami sent a 2023 first-round selection (via. San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds back to Denver.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook had an awesome moment with happy Lakers fans at the end of the team's first win

The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well. Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy