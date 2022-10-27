Read full article on original website
How Much Money Will Minnesotans Spend On A Good Snow Scraper?
THE MOST IMPORTANT TOOL FOR WINTERS IN MINNESOTA? PERHAPS. How important is an ice scraper to a Minnesotan? It's an absolute necessity. If you think you're going to make it through an entire winter without needing one, you are kidding yourself, unless you're headed to Arizona for the winter. (That's cheating).
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
Super Gigantic Minnesota Gourd Transforms Into North America’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
Travis Gienger from Anoka, grew a massive pumpkin this year; as a matter of fact, it was North America's largest pumpkin by weight and size this season. It has now been carved into the world's largest Jack-O-Lantern. Watch this time-lapse video on its amazing transformation from pumpkin to Jack-O-Lantern. The...
Why Is Cannabis Illegal In Minnesota? It’s All About The Money
You've heard all the arguments on why or why not cannabis should be made legal on a federal level. Gateway drug, stoned drivers, and a multitude of other things they are throwing around. Don't be fooled. It's all about the money, plain and simple. So, who is holding up the legalization?
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?
Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”
I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
WalMart Could Be Your Next Netflix “Binging” Hub
Love to binge your favorite show on Netflix? Want to be able to find everything you need for a great "binging" session all in one place? Soon, WalMart will have Netflix hubs in thousands of locations. These hubs will include basically everything you need when hanging out for a weekend...
What Are You Trying To Say Minnesota? LOL & Other Misunderstood Text Slang Explained
Do you ever get a message from someone with a bunch of abbreviations and you just aren't sure what they mean?. It becomes a game of sorts for me...I think about the context of the message the person sent me, and then try to figure out the millions of combinations this short abbreviation could mean.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
St. Cloud Salvation Army Looking for Bell Ringers
It's that time of year again! The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers. This is one of those things that really does make a difference, and you can choose the amount of time you would like to put into the task. You can choose to do several days, or just a day or a couple of hours. The choice is totally up to you. Some people will get a group together to ring the bells for the Salvation Army red kettle program, or will just volunteer yourself.
A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]
A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!. Hendrix as a baby...
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Minnesota Businesses Get Some Pretty Whacky Job Applicants
We've all been through the painful ordeal of looking for employment. It's almost an art and some, maybe most, aren't very good at it. I had a boss once that said if he gets 100 applications for a job opening, He'll filter out all but 3 that really stand out and go from there.
Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago. We are sad to announce...
Taylor Swift Headed Back to Minnesota in 2023 With New “Eras Tour”!
It will have been five years since Taylor Swift headed out on tour and was in Minnesota, when she finally makes her grand return in 2023. Announced Tuesday morning on November 1, Swifties went crazy hearing about "The Eras Tour" in this tweet:. The news comes only 21 hours after...
Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend
Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk...
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
