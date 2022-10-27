ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”

I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
SHOREWOOD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Salvation Army Looking for Bell Ringers

It's that time of year again! The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers. This is one of those things that really does make a difference, and you can choose the amount of time you would like to put into the task. You can choose to do several days, or just a day or a couple of hours. The choice is totally up to you. Some people will get a group together to ring the bells for the Salvation Army red kettle program, or will just volunteer yourself.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy