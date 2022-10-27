It's that time of year again! The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers. This is one of those things that really does make a difference, and you can choose the amount of time you would like to put into the task. You can choose to do several days, or just a day or a couple of hours. The choice is totally up to you. Some people will get a group together to ring the bells for the Salvation Army red kettle program, or will just volunteer yourself.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO