Ivy Tech Community College says its new Ivy+ IT Academy will help students interested in the technology field get the training they need to learn the necessary skill sets employers seek.

Ivy Tech said the academy launches in early 2023.

“Ivy Tech is known for our affordability, so the Ivy+ IT Academy will align with that,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech. “The Ivy+ IT Academy is designed to meet students and industry partners exactly where they are, with exactly the training they need, when they need it.”

Students will be able to take courses from any Ivy Tech campus or site or online. Some of the initial certifications available through the program will include IT support, cybersecurity, mobile application development, and certifications from some of the world’s most respected and in-demand technology providers such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Cisco.

Ivy Tech’s Northwest and North Central Indiana campus locations include, East Chicago, Gary, Goshen, La Porte, Michigan City, South Bend and Valparaiso.

Ivy+ Career Link services will also be available statewide to attract students to the high-demand careers in IT and ensure that all students are career ready and are matched with an employer after completing a certification offered by the Academy, college representatives said.

“We’ve partnered with the biggest tech companies in the world in order to accelerate learning and provide rapid upskilling to Indiana students through the most thorough and comprehensive IT portfolio training anywhere,” said Matt Etchison, chief information officer and senior vice president of Ivy Tech.

The IT Academy will have a presence in every service territory and campus in the state as it scales up, Ivy Tech said. Students can take courses offered through the academy either full-time or part-time.

The post Ivy Tech will launch accelerated statewide IT certification programs in early 2023 appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .