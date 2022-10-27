Read full article on original website
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Despite 2-spot drop, Minnesota retains ‘B’ in financial health ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota ranks 13th in Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the States report. TIA examined states’ latest annual financial and retirement plan report and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills. TIA’s calculations excluded restricted or capital assets.
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - With Election Day just one week away, early voting comes to an end after Tuesday in Louisiana. In Texas, early voting ends Nov. 4. Arkansas voters have until Nov. 7 to cast early ballots. More than 21 million Americans have already voted early, according to Edison Research.
Readers encouraged to prepare for amendments on upcoming ballot
Please find below a detailed summary of the amendments that will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. This constitutional amendment, if approved by the voters, modifies the powers of the State Treasurer. Specifically, the State Treasurer is required to invest certain state moneys in:. • Missouri...
Nebraska tax-incentive deals decline
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
UW Cent$ible Nutrition Welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as Assistant Director
Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student in the University of Wyoming College...
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement
(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
North Dakota updating pipeline safety programs
(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission is using a recent influx of federal dollars to implement pipeline safety programs. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration awarded $2.6 million in grants to the state, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer. The PSC will...
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
Nebraska PSC's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies
Current weather conditions aside, Tuesday begins what the Nebraska Public Service Commission calls its "cold weather rule." The rule, which stays in effect until March 31, prevents Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, the two privately owned natural gas companies regulated by the commission, from shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bills without allowing them an additional 30 days to pay.
A look at amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8. Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
