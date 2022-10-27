ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages

SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022

(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Despite 2-spot drop, Minnesota retains ‘B’ in financial health ranking

(The Center Square) – Minnesota ranks 13th in Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the States report. TIA examined states’ latest annual financial and retirement plan report and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills. TIA’s calculations excluded restricted or capital assets.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - With Election Day just one week away, early voting comes to an end after Tuesday in Louisiana. In Texas, early voting ends Nov. 4. Arkansas voters have until Nov. 7 to cast early ballots. More than 21 million Americans have already voted early, according to Edison Research.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Readers encouraged to prepare for amendments on upcoming ballot

Please find below a detailed summary of the amendments that will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. This constitutional amendment, if approved by the voters, modifies the powers of the State Treasurer. Specifically, the State Treasurer is required to invest certain state moneys in:. • Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska tax-incentive deals decline

The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UW Cent$ible Nutrition Welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as Assistant Director

Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student in the University of Wyoming College...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement

(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota updating pipeline safety programs

(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission is using a recent influx of federal dollars to implement pipeline safety programs. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration awarded $2.6 million in grants to the state, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer. The PSC will...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska PSC's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies

Current weather conditions aside, Tuesday begins what the Nebraska Public Service Commission calls its "cold weather rule." The rule, which stays in effect until March 31, prevents Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, the two privately owned natural gas companies regulated by the commission, from shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bills without allowing them an additional 30 days to pay.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

A look at amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot

Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8. Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
MISSOURI STATE

