Programming languages: How a team of developers at Microsoft are helping make Python faster
Python is arguably the most popular programming language in the world thanks to machine learning, but its big weakness is performance: it needs high-end hardware, often leans on graphics cards, doesn't run in the browser, like JavaScript, and has almost no story in mobile. For the past few years, Microsoft...
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
12 gorgeous TVs to gift the binge-watcher in your life -- from $129 to $3K
TVs are a big gift for the holiday season, and if you're unsure where to start, we have you covered. I've been covering TVs for a while now, and whether you're looking for a large living room addition or just a small TV screen to catch the news while you meal prep, you can find a TV for any recipient.
Acer Swift Edge laptop review: The lightest 4K OLED laptop yet
Between chip shortages, supply chain breakdowns, and ongoing inflation, it may seem impossible to find a high-end laptop for under $2,000. Acer's 16-inch Swift Edge model makes a case that it is still possible to buy an ultrabook-class laptop for not only less than $2,000, but less than $1,500. Its thin, light chassis, Ryzen 7 CPU, DDR5 memory, and 4K display all shout "premium," while the price point is more than $500 less than similarly-sized and equipped MacBook Pros.
Save 39% on the Gigabyte A5 K1 gaming laptop
Finding a great deal on a gaming laptop can be tricky, especially if you're looking for a solid graphics card. The Gigabyte A5 K1 laptop is an excellent device that offers that solid graphics, decent storage, and more. Right now, you can pick it up at Newegg for only $729, saving you $470.
Gaming monitor sale: The Odyssey range is on sale at Samsung and Best Buy
If you're on the hunt for a new gaming monitor as a home setup upgrade or a holiday gift, the Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor is currently on sale. The gaming monitor usually retails for $1299. However, Samsung has launched a deal on the Odyssey Neo G7 for a limited time, cutting the price by $200 (or 15%). The sale has brought down the cost to $1099.
How to encrypt email in Thunderbird (and why you should)
I'm one of those people who depend on email communication. I have for years, and I cannot imagine I'll ever not rely heavily on email. As I communicate with different people, I have to do so in different ways. For example, with certain contacts, I have to share sensitive information. When that's the case, I tend to use encryption with my email.
Getac ZX10 review: This fully rugged but lightweight Android tablet can go anywhere
Rugged tablets need to withstand shock, drop, water, dust, heat, cold, and the general rough-and-tumble of being thrown into the back of vehicles and treated in other unceremonious ways. Getac is a specialist in this area, offering a wide range of rugged laptops and tablets. Its Android 11-based ZX10 tablet, which starts at £1,025 (ex. VAT) in the UK, is highly configurable and can be augmented by copious accessories, making it suitable for multiple use cases.
The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)
Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
Low on iPhone storage space? Do this instead of deleting your apps
Running low on iPhone storage space? Already deleted all your cat videos and memes? Getting ready to start deleting apps that you don't often use?. The problem with deleting apps is that you also delete any data associated with the app. Goodbye, app. Goodbye, data. If you're deleting an app...
The perfect, portable travel charging kit for Apple fans
I tend to go through phases of traveling heavy and traveling light. Right now, I prefer the convenience and ease of traveling light, and that means no unnecessarily large chargers, enormous cables, and hefty power banks. Here's the kit I've put together. It's small, lightweight, portable, and yet perfect when...
