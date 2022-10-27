PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — Plover Administrator Dan Ault says there’s no bad blood between the Village and Stevens Point. The Village Board recently voted to cut ties with the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, a move that he says is being made to help strengthen the entire region. “While they’re doing their thing, we are going to focus on our pitch and our beliefs on marketing,” said Ault. “What we are going to do is target wheels on ramps. We want people to get in here, and when they start experiencing and seeing what Plover is all about, then they will also see and experience what Stevens Point is all about.

