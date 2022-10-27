ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is the ‘Mastermind’ TikTok trend?

Taylor Swift’s Midnights has already sparked another TikTok trend. This time around, it’s the song “Mastermind,” in which the singer discusses manufacturing a romance and making it appear serendipitous. The theme has prompted some TikTokers to discuss how they planned out their own relationships. The song currently has over 20,000 videos associated with it.
Turn your classic blazer from day to glam with these simple steps

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Every closet needs a staple blazer, and that...
This cream I buy on Amazon soothes my chronically dry hands almost instantly

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. I don’t know why my hands are so...
Mom captures her kids’ annual ‘Yes Day’ in fun-filled TikTok

This mom on TikTok gave her children a “Yes Day,” where she had to say “yes” to whatever they asked for that day, and viewers felt second-hand joy from the fun-filled holiday. While it can be necessary for parents to lay down the rules and deploy...
Couple buys $250 vending machine as side hustle: ‘It makes great money’

This couple is going viral for buying a vending machine as a side hustle. TikToker Jade Davis posted a video of the pair stocking their newly bought, refurbished machine. It quickly racked up over 2.9 million views. People were curious about what it meant to own and operate a vending machine business.
Brides share wedding choices that ‘upset’ family members: ‘I chose to be barefoot’

Brides on TikTok are sharing the wedding decisions that made their family members upset. People can make totally innocuous wedding choices and still get polarizing responses. TikToker @odditieinthemaking started a prompt asking people to post their nightmare stories. Of course, she began by sharing her own. @odditieinthemaking. I loved my...
These are the best carry-on bags, according to editors who travel a lot

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As someone who travels at least once a...
Step into the mesmerizing world of Jackson Wiederhoeft, where fashion meets theater

Designer Jackson Wiederhoeft (@wiederhoeft_) views “fashion through a theatrical lens,” where the collaborative effort to build a fantasy world is at the heart of their namesake brand, Wiederhoeft. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Wiederhoeft gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they and their team pluck inspiration from various sources, from fine art to Facebook Marketplace, to create a fantastical universe of storybook-inspired garments.
These Game of Thrones inspired cats are encouraging pet owners to adopt

Cats might not be as fearsome as dragons, but they’re definitely cuter! While adorable cats Khaleesi (@thekhaleesicat) and Drogo’s namesakes are feared throughout Westeros, these adorable Game of Thrones-inspired kitties are beloved on the Internet, and are using their influence to encourage more people to adopt their own cats!
8 pairs of flattering black pants on sale for under $50 at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, sweaters and boots are fall and winter...
Couple argues over boyfriend being late to dinner: ‘Disrespectful’

A woman is upset with her boyfriend over his punctuality. She shared what happened on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend is an electrician and works late. She also works away from home for two weeks each month. They agreed to share when they get off from work to maximize their time together.
Friend backs out of annual trip after not being picked as groomsman: ‘It’ll be uncomfortable’

A man is wondering if he should attend an all-groomsmen trip when he isn’t a groomsman. He asked to weigh in on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. He has been a part of the same friend group of five guys since elementary school. When his friend Brandon was getting married, Brandon asked everyone in the friend group to be a groomsman — except the Reddit poster.
Quick: Get $50 off a Shark vacuum, 30% off the beloved Laneige lip mask and more

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The holiday season is a time to think of everyone else in your life — a drill for dad, toys for the kids,...
Apartment hunter Ia is looking to find the perfect 1- or 2-bedroom home in Manhattan

On this episode of In The Know: Find My Dream Room, host Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) helps Ia find a cozy and comfortable apartment in Manhattan with enough space for her boyfriend and cat! Ia is hoping to find a one to two-bedroom unit that’s close to the subway, has a dishwasher, and has plenty of space for entertaining friends, for up to $3,200 a month. Can Will help Ia find an apartment that’s the cat’s meow? Let’s find out!
MANHATTAN, NY

