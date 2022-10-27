Read full article on original website
What is the ‘Mastermind’ TikTok trend?
Taylor Swift’s Midnights has already sparked another TikTok trend. This time around, it’s the song “Mastermind,” in which the singer discusses manufacturing a romance and making it appear serendipitous. The theme has prompted some TikTokers to discuss how they planned out their own relationships. The song currently has over 20,000 videos associated with it.
Every closet needs a staple blazer, and that...
A woman claimed she confronted her “first love” after he cheated on her twice. TikToker @emsteffon didn’t have a problem with Jenna, the woman with whom her high school sweetheart cheated. In fact, she gave Jenna a shoutout for “being a homie.” It was with Jenna’s help that she uncovered her boyfriend’s betrayal.
I don't know why my hands are so...
This mom on TikTok gave her children a “Yes Day,” where she had to say “yes” to whatever they asked for that day, and viewers felt second-hand joy from the fun-filled holiday. While it can be necessary for parents to lay down the rules and deploy...
This couple is going viral for buying a vending machine as a side hustle. TikToker Jade Davis posted a video of the pair stocking their newly bought, refurbished machine. It quickly racked up over 2.9 million views. People were curious about what it meant to own and operate a vending machine business.
Brides on TikTok are sharing the wedding decisions that made their family members upset. People can make totally innocuous wedding choices and still get polarizing responses. TikToker @odditieinthemaking started a prompt asking people to post their nightmare stories. Of course, she began by sharing her own. @odditieinthemaking. I loved my...
As someone who travels at least once a...
If you're the type of family that wears...
Designer Jackson Wiederhoeft (@wiederhoeft_) views “fashion through a theatrical lens,” where the collaborative effort to build a fantasy world is at the heart of their namesake brand, Wiederhoeft. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Wiederhoeft gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they and their team pluck inspiration from various sources, from fine art to Facebook Marketplace, to create a fantastical universe of storybook-inspired garments.
Cats might not be as fearsome as dragons, but they’re definitely cuter! While adorable cats Khaleesi (@thekhaleesicat) and Drogo’s namesakes are feared throughout Westeros, these adorable Game of Thrones-inspired kitties are beloved on the Internet, and are using their influence to encourage more people to adopt their own cats!
Sure, sweaters and boots are fall and winter...
A father went viral for posting a clip of his son’s first day of day care. There’s no doubt starting day care can be a bit traumatic for toddlers. They’re on their own in a strange new place for the first time, and if something goes wrong, mom and dad aren’t there.
A woman is upset with her boyfriend over his punctuality. She shared what happened on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend is an electrician and works late. She also works away from home for two weeks each month. They agreed to share when they get off from work to maximize their time together.
A man is wondering if he should attend an all-groomsmen trip when he isn’t a groomsman. He asked to weigh in on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. He has been a part of the same friend group of five guys since elementary school. When his friend Brandon was getting married, Brandon asked everyone in the friend group to be a groomsman — except the Reddit poster.
The holiday season is a time to think of everyone else in your life — a drill for dad, toys for the kids,...
On this episode of In The Know: Find My Dream Room, host Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) helps Ia find a cozy and comfortable apartment in Manhattan with enough space for her boyfriend and cat! Ia is hoping to find a one to two-bedroom unit that’s close to the subway, has a dishwasher, and has plenty of space for entertaining friends, for up to $3,200 a month. Can Will help Ia find an apartment that’s the cat’s meow? Let’s find out!
Joey Skladany is an In The Know cooking...
A 25-year-old opted out of eating during a birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant. Now, her friends are furious. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Her friends, Jane and Liz, planned a birthday dinner for their mutual friend Kate. The dinner would be at a local steakhouse, costing $15-$20 per person.
