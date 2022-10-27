ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As the Bank of Canada Prepares to Raise Rates 75 bps, USDCAD Falls Toward 1.3500

As the Asian Pacific session starts on Wednesday, the US Dollar makes up some ground it lost on Tuesday. On Tuesday, investors were more willing to take risks as US stocks went up because they thought a Federal Reserve change was coming, but the US Dollar went down. People thought the BoC would raise interest rates by 75 bps, which helped the Canadian dollar. The price of USD/CAD is 1.3626, which is 0.16 per cent more than where it started.
US Dollar Plummets As Investors Brace for Big Tech Earnings

The US dollar cratered on Tuesday as investors lifted stocks amid Big Tech earnings. Is the buck about to go through a big unwind? It might depend on what Corporate America reports this week and what the economic data show. The financial markets added to their gains on Tuesday, with...
AUD/USD Reverses Gains As RBA Lowe Falls Short of Expectations

After Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said dovish things, the AUD/USD currency pair has stayed above 0.6400. The head of the central bank also said, “We are thinking about how rising rates and inflation will affect household budgets.”. As expected, the central bank raised the policy...
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?

GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
USD/CHF Bearish Break Pullback Levels

USDCHF recently fell through support around the .9950 minor psychological mark and has found support at .9850. A pullback to the area of interest could take place before the selloff gains traction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool on the breakout move shows that the 50% level lines up with the...
US Dollar, Treasury Yields Hold Strong Despite Stock Market Rally

The US dollar recorded gains on Friday as inflation continued to weigh on the economy. But the financial markets shook off any inflationary woes and helped drive the leading benchmark indexes to notable gains at the end of a mostly cheerful trading week. In September, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE)...
EUR/USD Bullish Correction to .9900?

EURUSD rallied back above parity but hit a ceiling around the 1.0100 major psychological mark. A pullback to nearby support levels might be needed to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% is close by at the .9950 minor psychological...
Gold Plunges to New Weekly Lows to Trade at About $1,640

The gold price on Friday plummeted to trade at a new weekly low of about $1,640 off the session highs of about $1,666. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The XAU/USD has now declined to trade several levels...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 26, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bearish correction of the U.S dollar index brought the index down to reach the 110.00 support level. The bearish target has been reached and traders will wait for a bullish reaction. If the index could bounce and print major bullish reactions then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a close below 110.00 will confirm a deeper bearish correction.
Gold Kicks Off November Above $1,650 on Weaker US Dollar

Gold futures are looking to kick off November on a high note, buoyed by a weaker greenback and the prospects of the Federal Reserve slowing down its pace of rate hikes. Can the yellow metal stay above $1,650 in the home stretch of 2022?. December gold futures advanced $11.50, or...
EUR/USD Pulls Back off 6-Week Highs to Trade at About 1.0063

The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the current six-week highs of about 1.0095 to trade at about 1.0063. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 28, 2022

U.S stock set to trade lower as technology sector weighted by series of bad performance. The series of bad earnings results from tech companies put the stock market under bearish pressure. Meta dived more than 20% after reporting lower ad revenue and higher cost. Amazon become the latest tech company that drag the market today as the share prices dropped 13% before the market opened.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 1, 2022

Natural gas broke above its double bottom neckline and the falling trend line on its short-term chart. This signals that a reversal from the downtrend is underway. The commodity price has yet to break above the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which appears to be holding as resistance for the time being. This faster-moving SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff might still resume.
