Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator EVs Will Be Oakville’s Only Vehicles
Currently, the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus for North America, but that facility will stop building both the mainstream crossover and its luxury counterpart after the 2023 model year. As Ford Authority reported in 2020, the Oakville plant was slated to replace those models with five new EVs in 2025 following a complete retooling in 2024 – including all-electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. In fact, an “Explorer-like” EV is slated to become the automaker’s next all-electric model, while Lincoln plans on rolling out four new second-generation EVs by 2026. However, it seems as if The Blue Ovals’ plans have changed somewhat in the past two years, and now the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs will be the only two models built at Oakville, according to Automotive News Canada.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Production Pushed Back Two Weeks
Those with their names on the list for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will have to wait just a little while longer, as production of the off-road SUV has been delayed for the forthcoming model year, Ford Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with the matter, production of the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Alters Underperforming Employee Policy For Certain Workers
Ford has altered a policy aimed at certain white-collar workers who are underperforming, giving them a choice of two options if the company feels they are not improving, per The Wall Street Journal. As Ford Authority previously reported, this new policy follows a broad headcount reduction at the automaker partially instituted as a result of its ongoing pivot away from internal combustion vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices Slashed In China
The Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in China in October 2021 as a domestically manufactured product sold through a direct sales paradigm and model-specific showrooms. The fully electric crossover is part of the automaker’s strategy to focus on crossovers and on younger luxury buyers via Lincoln. But the company very recently decided to alter pricing for the Mach-E after one of its primary competitors opted to make a similar move, per CnEVPost.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers In October 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during October 2022. In fact, October marks the sixth consecutive month that The Blue Oval has not offered any discounts or incentives for the Transit Connect, including May, June, July, August, September, and now October. The...
fordauthority.com
Ford Essex Engine Plant Gets New Battery Energy Storage System
As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.
fordauthority.com
Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf To Retire
There have been a number of retirements at The Blue Oval this year, as Hau Thai-Tang and Frederick Toney departed the automaker after both spent many decades at the company. They won’t be the only veterans to depart in 2022 however, as Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf has elected to retire in December, with Eliane Okamura being named as his replacement.
fordauthority.com
Ford EVs Helped Make Avant-Garde ‘Mushroom’ Short Film: Video
Pro Power Onboard is a neat, sometimes lifesaving, feature found on Ford EVs that allows the vehicle to essentially become a power bank to provide electricity in the event of a blackout or other disaster. In fact, the technology has been used in The Blue Oval’s relief efforts to help generate electricity in places impacted by severe weather. Late last year, the Ford F-150 Lightning lent some power to those affected by tornadoes in the Midwest, and again to aid those caught in the worst of the floods in Kentucky. Recently, Ford pledged to send aid to people in the wake of Hurricane Ian as well, including lending them F-150 Lightning pickups. To show off what the electric pickup can do, Ford gave Danilo Parra the opportunity to make a short film that was exclusively powered by the Ford F-150 Lightning.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor Is Heading To The Baja 1000
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed early this year and just entered production a couple of months ago, but has already proven to be a hot entity among consumers, prompting FoMoCo to ramp up production of the high-performance off-roader. Now, the new Ranger Raptor will also be looking to make a name for itself at the iconic Baja 1000 – where racing versions of the Ford Bronco have competed over the past couple of years – as it will participate in the grueling event later this month.
fordauthority.com
Ford Stops Running Ads On Twitter Amid Executive Changes
Ford Motor Company decided to stop running advertisements on Twitter after Elon Musk took the reigns of the social media platform, as reported by Forbes. The decision is being made as the automaker determines how the new CEO and his team will alter the platform in the coming days, with The Blue Oval making the decision not long after rival General Motors revealed a similar pivot. Both automakers now face whether to continue operating on a platform that is being operated by one of their chief competitors in what is an unprecedented scenario for the industry.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
fordauthority.com
First-Ever Fox Body Ford Mustang Pace Car Is For Sale (Updated)
The Fox Body Ford Mustang may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly noteworthy to stumble across a low-mileage example up for sale since it’s been out of production for almost three decades. Recently, a 1989 Mustang LX with just 1,700 miles on the odometer popped up for auction and raked in $56,000. Now, the very first Fox Body Mustang Pace car is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace, of all places.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 2.9% APR During October 2022
During October 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select models. the incentive is limited to select markets. 2022 Ford Explorer incentive offers for October 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: no offers...
fordauthority.com
Ford Business Center In Mexico Gets $260 Million Investment
Over the past couple of years, Ford has worked to transform its business and development center in Brazil into a regional engineering hub, a place that’s already exporting the fruits of those efforts to a variety of other countries around the globe. The same is true in Mexico, where the Ford business center in that country recently began operating out of a brand new, high tech facility as it expands to focus on the areas of product development and purchasing, information technology, finance, human resources, and after-sales. Now, the Ford business center in Mexico is getting another infusion of cash to help those efforts as well.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Nautilus Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent APR October 2022
A Lincoln Nautilus incentive offers 5.9 percent APR financing for 72 months during the month of October 2022. This conservative offer is the result of healthy demand and tight supply of the Nautilus, a residual circumstance brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Lincoln parent company, FoMoCo, continues to grapple with ongoing supply shortages as it allocates limited amounts of materials between various models.
Comments / 0