Going ultralight is easy when conditions are perfect. But as the seasons change, things get tougher. Chief among the challenges of shoulder season hiking is staying warm while keeping your pack weight down. It's a simple fact that cold weather will force you to carry more and heavier gear in order to stay comfortable and safe. Still, there are ways to get the best of both worlds. Here are our best tips on how to tweak your ultralight kit when the shoulder seasons hit.

1 DAY AGO