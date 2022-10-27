Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer
Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
Ask Matt: The Controversial ‘Patient’ Ending, ‘Cabinet’ Curiosity, a ‘Rookie’s Revealing Uniform
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
‘The Rookie: Feds’: Lucy Chen Calls With a Surprising Reveal About Brendon’s Dad (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds and flagship series The Rookie are crossing over once again in this week’s episode of the former, titled “The Reaper.” And in an exclusive sneak peek, we see Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) making a helpful call to Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers). In the...
‘Titans’ Cast on Moving to Metropolis, Meeting Lex Luthor & More (VIDEO)
Titans heads to Metropolis in Season 4, and for executive producer Greg Walker, when it came to that decision, it was simple: “We said, where do we want to go next? We were in an RV, and we were heading to San Francisco. We had to go someplace. It was Vegas or Metropolis.”
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
Hayley Williams Dresses as Chucky for Paramore’s L.A. Halloween Show, Brings Fans on Stage for ‘Misery Business’
Though Paramore had to postpone its Los Angeles show at the Wiltern due to COVID-19, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise: The concert was rescheduled to Halloween, prompting fans and band members alike to sport their spooky best. Frontwoman Hayley Williams opted to dress as horror icon Chucky, pairing denim overalls with a striped sweater and red Converse, and even going the extra mile with prosthetic scar makeup. Though at first it was almost impossible to discern what the other six touring band members were meant to be, Williams soon went around to introduce them and explain...
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Twitter owner Elon Musk tells Stephen King the site needs charge for 'blue tick'
Elon Musk insists Twitter needs to charge for its "blue tick" to battle "bots and trolls". The Tesla boss - who completed his $44 billion takeover of the platform last week - is looking to charge users to have a blue tick on their account by making verification part of the Twitter Blue subscription, with reports suggesting the fee could go from $4.99 a month to $19.99.
Hollywood Minute: Taylor Swift sweeps Billboard top 10
Taylor Swift makes history, filling all Top 10 spots on the Hot 100, plus news on Marvel's 'Wonder Man' and the documentary 'Gratitude Revealed.' David Daniel reports.
