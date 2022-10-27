Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: LA Councilman recall organizers face tall task; Riverside County to declare antisemitism opposition; experts weigh in on Proposition 1
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. A pattern change will really shake things up here in SoCal for the rest of the week. A storm moving into the northwest will eventually dip south enough to bring much cooler temperatures, on and off showers, and gusty winds. Snow levels will fall to around 3,000 to 4000 feet, leading to snow in our mountains.
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed resolution declares Riverside County’s opposition to antisemitism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring Riverside County's condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. The resolution doesn't reference any specific acts of antisemitism in the county but .points to the Oct....
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
spectrumnews1.com
Recalling LA Councilman Kevin de León will depend on signatures, experts say
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Despite sustained vocal protests demanding the resignation of City Councilman Kevin de León for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, organizers behind a petition drive hoping to force a recall election still have a tall task ahead of them to gather enough signatures, according to experts.
spectrumnews1.com
New unified command center opens in Fullerton to help homeless population
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Hope Center will work with police liaisons, health care workers and case managers to tackle the homelessness crisis in a comprehensive way. The outreach workers will use a grid system to help locate people in need and respond.
spectrumnews1.com
Olvera Street celebrates Day of the Dead
LOS ANGELES — For more than 35 years, merchants on Olvera Street have celebrated Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. It's a celebration that takes place over nine days with a nightly procession from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.
spectrumnews1.com
Train service suspended at Firestone Station due to police activity
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Due to police activity on the A Line (Blue) at Firestone Station in South Los Angeles, train service at that station is temporarily suspended, according to Dave Sotero, LA Metro’s communications director. Trains are turning back at Florence Station and 103rd Street Station. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Shooting at Covina house party leaves 2 men dead, 2 men wounded
COVINA, Calif. (CNS) — A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding...
spectrumnews1.com
As Dems, GOP grapple on economy, Los Angeles port czar says backlogs largely back to normal
As Republicans and Democrats have skirmished over the economy on the campaign trail, port bottlenecks – a major driver of supply chain woes and inflation – have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Los Angeles' port chief. “We've taken the backlog of ships from 109 in January...
spectrumnews1.com
LAHSA opens winter shelters to help people experiencing homelessness
LOS ANGELES — As temperatures throughout the Southland begin to drop, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is opening its Winter Shelter Program. Starting Tuesday, the county agency will offer 143 beds at five temporary emergency shelters and will also provide motel vouchers to unsheltered individuals in areas that experience severe weather.
spectrumnews1.com
Horse dies after race at Los Alamitos; 2nd death in last 4 days
CYPRESS, Calif. (CNS) — Another racehorse has died at Los Alamitos — the second fatality at the Cypress track in four days — state horse racing officials confirmed. Apollitical Jet, a 2-year-old sorrel gelding with eight career starts and two victories, finished eighth in a 10-horse field in Sunday’s 10th race and was vanned off the course after the race. He was listed as a “sudden death” on the California Horse Racing Board website.
spectrumnews1.com
Riviera Village continues decadeslong trick-or-treat tradition
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — In the spirit of Halloween, businesses all along Catalina Avenue in Riviera Village hand out candy to the kids. This tradition has been taking place in South Redondo Beach for more than 20 years thanks to the Riviera Village Business Association.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has increased by 14 people to 117, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The latest figures come...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach to offer skating rink Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Winter Wonderland is returning to Surf City with a publicly accessible sheet of ice open to skating enthusiasts. The temporary ice rink, located at Pier Plaza, is possible because of an ongoing partnership with Ice-America. Together, they will give locals a chance to lace up at the base of the city’s historic Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for access to the rink will cost $22 per skater.
