Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
Hanford Sentinel
Halloween haunts put the scare in people over holiday weekend
Two haunted houses greeted lovers of the grotesque and scary over Halloween weekend. The ﬁrst and best attended was the one sponsored by the Hanford City Parks and Recreation Department and which ran from Thursday evening until Sunday evening. The number of attendees was well over 2,000, according to...
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Hanford Sentinel
Loud for Tomorrow engages Latino voters amid election season
Amid the crowds of shoppers on a particularly busy day at Alma’s Market Monday, one colorful bus stood out as beacon to attract curious passersby. As part of its Juntos Por el Valle — or Together Through the Valley — pop-up initiative, members of Loud for Tomorrow aimed to engage Latino and young voters Monday morning.
fresyes.com
What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?
But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
Hanford Sentinel
A Nightmare on Douty Street: Popular haunt returns
The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt. The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year. “It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back in Lemoore: Bathing beauties, homecoming, trick or treat and more
In preparation for winter flood conditions, the City of Lemoore has made plans to have burlap bags and sand available at the Old Corporation Yard at F and Fox streets when the rains come this winter. Those who are able will fill their own sandbags, others can contact the city to make their own arrangements.
delanonow.com
22nd Church Anniversary Celebration of World Harvest International Church of Delano
This weekend, World Harvest Int’l Church of Delano will celebrate its 22nd Year of Ministry. In addition, the congregation will honor Pastor David Vivas, Jr. since October is observed as “Pastor Appreciation Month.”. Guest speaker for service on Sunday, October 30 is Pastor Angelo Frazier of RiverLakes Community...
actionnews5.com
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Hanford Sentinel
Got Milk? Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can
The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups. Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore. “We came out and did everything that...
yourcentralvalley.com
Widow’s Walk Tatoo blends styles from husband and wife team
Widow’s Walk Tatoo, inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse downtown, is blending the artistic styles of Laura and Jason Graham, the husband and wife team that open the shop in 2022. After spending years learning the art of tattoos and defining each of their styles, Laura said they’re happy to...
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
thecampusjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?
After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022
October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
KMPH.com
Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
Comments / 0