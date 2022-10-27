ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Halloween haunts put the scare in people over holiday weekend

Two haunted houses greeted lovers of the grotesque and scary over Halloween weekend. The ﬁrst and best attended was the one sponsored by the Hanford City Parks and Recreation Department and which ran from Thursday evening until Sunday evening. The number of attendees was well over 2,000, according to...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Loud for Tomorrow engages Latino voters amid election season

Amid the crowds of shoppers on a particularly busy day at Alma’s Market Monday, one colorful bus stood out as beacon to attract curious passersby. As part of its Juntos Por el Valle — or Together Through the Valley — pop-up initiative, members of Loud for Tomorrow aimed to engage Latino and young voters Monday morning.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?

But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A Nightmare on Douty Street: Popular haunt returns

The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt. The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year. “It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and...
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Got Milk? Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can

The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups. Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore. “We came out and did everything that...
LEMOORE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Widow’s Walk Tatoo blends styles from husband and wife team

Widow’s Walk Tatoo, inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse downtown, is blending the artistic styles of Laura and Jason Graham, the husband and wife team that open the shop in 2022. After spending years learning the art of tattoos and defining each of their styles, Laura said they’re happy to...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
VISALIA, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?

After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
KINGS COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022

October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
VISALIA, CA

