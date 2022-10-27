Read full article on original website
'Save Jackson Park' referendum on ballot again in certain local precincts
Area voters are being asked on their midterm ballot if they want to pass a non-binding referendum telling the city and Chicago Park District to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and to preserve trees at the South Shore Cultural Center. This comes after three local precincts passed the same referendum overwhelmingly in the June primary election.
A look at the state and local races as election enters its final week
In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, local voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office and seats in the General Assembly. Ward early voting sites, open to any registered voter, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The University of Chicago's polling place at the Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 4.
Redefining redlining with Amanda Williams
"It's huge and it seems surreal, but it’s also like you can stand here and see it," mused artist Amanda Williams on a brisk Oct. 15 morning as she watched volunteers plant 100,000 red tulip bulbs across several vacant Washington Park lots. The volunteers stooped over the dark topsoil...
Migrants bused to Chicago will not be housed in vacant Woodlawn school, says mayor
It's she-said, she-said with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) about a plan to house hundreds of migrants bused to Chicago from Texas at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn. In an email to constituents on Monday, the alderwoman wrote that she learned at an Oct....
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
Preckwinkle running decidedly low-key reelection campaign
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is running a low-profile midterm election campaign for another term to lead the county government after winning her June primary with more than three-quarters of the vote. She now faces Democrat-turned-Republican former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd) and Libertarian Thea Tsatsos for a fourth term...
Estrella Alamar, community collector and archivist of Filipino American history, dies at 86
Estrella Ravelo Alamar, a dedicated archivist and cataloguer of Filipino American history and well-loved member of the Hyde Park community, died on Oct. 23 at the age of 86. She was born to Florentino Ravelo and Ambrosia Galutera in 1936 on the West Side of Chicago, and in 1940, the family moved to Hyde Park. The oldest of four sisters, Alamar has been in the neighborhood ever since.
South Side Pie Challenge returns this Sunday
Though it was rumored to have ended, the South Side Pie Challenge will return to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 11-year-old tradition of dozens of amateur bakers testing their pie-baking mettle against their neighbors continues with new leadership at the helm, after pie challenge co-founder Julie Vassilatos hung up her apron last year.
Ariel Elementary celebrates end of quarter with Fall Festival
Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., held a Fall Festival for students on Friday to commemorate the season and the end of the school's first quarter of classes. The elementary school's celebration was complete with two blow-up slides, a bouncy house, a giant dartboard, a tram and a petting zoo with sheep, goats, ducks and geese.
Lamont Robinson, state rep. (5th), running for 4th Ward alderman
Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) is running to replace Ald. Sophia King (4th) on City Council, leaning into his experience as a two-term state legislator and work in the private sector as an insurance salesman and former adjunct business professor. "I'm hoping to take my statewide experience to the City Council...
Chicago Department of Public Health urges people get bivalent boosters; city seeing low uptake
The city’s uptake on new bivalent COVID-19 boosters is low ahead of likely higher cold-weather infections, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady at a press conference on Friday, Oct. 27. As a result, CDPH is forecasting rising coronavirus infections as winter descends on the...
Kenwood graduation rate 10.6% higher than CPS rate, Hyde Park HS sees 24.4% growth over 5 years
Kenwood Academy’s four-year graduation rate was 93.5% last year, 10.6% higher than the Chicago Public Schools-wide rate, 82.9%. Hyde Park High School’s rate was 81.2%, just lower than the average, but the school saw 24.4% more students graduate in 2022 than in 2017, when 56.8% did. The graduation...
King, no drones in CPD
I was appalled to read that Alderwoman King, if elected mayor, is considering using drones to chase down suspected criminals on the streets of Chicago. This plan better resembles a grim sci-fi novel's plot than a desirable policy proposal. I agree that the rise in crime Chicago has seen since...
Murray builds a new playground
Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., is set to debut its new playground next Saturday, Oct. 29, the centerpiece of a $1.35 million capital improvement project for the school. The project is funded entirely through the 53rd Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, which was approved by Chicago City...
5th Ward ald. candidate Gray found liable for not paying workers on mayoral campaign he managed
Twenty-four former employees of Amara Enyia's 2019 mayoral campaign have successfully sued Enyia, her mayoral campaign's manager, Joshua Gray, a South Shore political consultant running for alderman of the 5th Ward, and three others in campaign leadership for unpaid wages. The ruling, which was decided on Aug. 24 of this...
U. of C. student ties for third in U.S. Chess Championship
Awonder Liang, a 19-year-old chess prodigy and native of Madison, Wisconsin, is no stranger to international competition. He has twice won world youth chess titles: in 2011 he was the World Under-8 champion and in 2013 was the World Under-10 champion. He snagged one of chess’s greatest prizes in 2017...
1 dead, 1 critically injured after DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
A woman was killed and a man critically injured Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, after being shot near the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to the Chicago Police Department, at approximately 1:18 p.m. a 26-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were struck by gunfire in their vehicle on the highway. The woman was struck in the head and the man was struck in the body and legs.
Five decades later, Murray alumni reunite and reminisce
“He (still) looks exactly the same,” Rema Smith observed, hunched over a 1962 class photo from (what was then called) Murray Elementary School. In the office of Murray school principal Gregory Mason, a small group of alumni poured over dozens of photographs and yearbooks strewn about a table, eager to identify former classmates.
Ward early voting sites open; 5th Ward’s moves across Stony Island to South Side YMCA
Early voting has begun in 50 ward voting sites ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Congressional, state and local offices and referendums are on the ballot. The sites in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 20th wards, respectively:. Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St. The King Center, 4314...
Rebuild Foundation to open up its archives this weekend
The Rebuild Foundation’s Stony Island Arts Bank — a combination gallery, media archive, library and art center at 68th Street and Stony Island Avenue — is sharing a small portion of its archives with the public this weekend. Among the foundation’s vast collection of tens of thousands...
