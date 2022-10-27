In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, local voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office and seats in the General Assembly. Ward early voting sites, open to any registered voter, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The University of Chicago's polling place at the Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 4.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO