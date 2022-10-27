ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Herald

A look at the state and local races as election enters its final week

In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, local voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office and seats in the General Assembly. Ward early voting sites, open to any registered voter, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The University of Chicago's polling place at the Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Redefining redlining with Amanda Williams

"It's huge and it seems surreal, but it’s also like you can stand here and see it," mused artist Amanda Williams on a brisk Oct. 15 morning as she watched volunteers plant 100,000 red tulip bulbs across several vacant Washington Park lots. The volunteers stooped over the dark topsoil...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit

Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Preckwinkle running decidedly low-key reelection campaign

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is running a low-profile midterm election campaign for another term to lead the county government after winning her June primary with more than three-quarters of the vote. She now faces Democrat-turned-Republican former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd) and Libertarian Thea Tsatsos for a fourth term...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Estrella Alamar, community collector and archivist of Filipino American history, dies at 86

Estrella Ravelo Alamar, a dedicated archivist and cataloguer of Filipino American history and well-loved member of the Hyde Park community, died on Oct. 23 at the age of 86. She was born to Florentino Ravelo and Ambrosia Galutera in 1936 on the West Side of Chicago, and in 1940, the family moved to Hyde Park. The oldest of four sisters, Alamar has been in the neighborhood ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

South Side Pie Challenge returns this Sunday

Though it was rumored to have ended, the South Side Pie Challenge will return to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 11-year-old tradition of dozens of amateur bakers testing their pie-baking mettle against their neighbors continues with new leadership at the helm, after pie challenge co-founder Julie Vassilatos hung up her apron last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Ariel Elementary celebrates end of quarter with Fall Festival

Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., held a Fall Festival for students on Friday to commemorate the season and the end of the school's first quarter of classes. The elementary school's celebration was complete with two blow-up slides, a bouncy house, a giant dartboard, a tram and a petting zoo with sheep, goats, ducks and geese.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

King, no drones in CPD

I was appalled to read that Alderwoman King, if elected mayor, is considering using drones to chase down suspected criminals on the streets of Chicago. This plan better resembles a grim sci-fi novel's plot than a desirable policy proposal. I agree that the rise in crime Chicago has seen since...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Murray builds a new playground

Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., is set to debut its new playground next Saturday, Oct. 29, the centerpiece of a $1.35 million capital improvement project for the school. The project is funded entirely through the 53rd Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, which was approved by Chicago City...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

1 dead, 1 critically injured after DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting

A woman was killed and a man critically injured Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, after being shot near the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to the Chicago Police Department, at approximately 1:18 p.m. a 26-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were struck by gunfire in their vehicle on the highway. The woman was struck in the head and the man was struck in the body and legs.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Five decades later, Murray alumni reunite and reminisce

“He (still) looks exactly the same,” Rema Smith observed, hunched over a 1962 class photo from (what was then called) Murray Elementary School. In the office of Murray school principal Gregory Mason, a small group of alumni poured over dozens of photographs and yearbooks strewn about a table, eager to identify former classmates.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

