3 surprise Yankees trade targets who could change 2023 roster

The New York Yankees, uh, have some work to do during the 2022-23 offseason, which involves battling back a horde of Aaron Judge-related rumors about his dissatisfaction, likes and dislikes, and how he’s worried the pinstripes might hide his true physique as he ages. Bringing back Judge — or...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

The latest on White Sox managerial search

CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
MLB

Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?

This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies

HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Greinke's potential to return and other offseason Q's

KANSAS CITY -- The first major move in a major offseason for the Royals and general manager J.J. Picollo was made Sunday night, when they hired Matt Quatraro as their new manager. Read more about Quatraro's hire here. Now the work begins filling out Quatraro’s coaching staff, including a new...
MLB

The lowdown on impending FA SS Trea Turner

Trea Turner is set to become a free agent for the first time following the conclusion of the World Series, and it should be a lucrative venture for the two-time All-Star shortstop. While the free-agent shortstop class is looking stacked for the second consecutive offseason, Turner certainly has a claim as not only the best of that talented bunch, but perhaps even as the top challenger to Aaron Judge for the title of the No. 1 overall free agent.
WASHINGTON STATE
MLB

The lowdown on impending FA OF Brandon Nimmo

After seven quality years patrolling the Citi Field outfield, Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should have no shortage of suitors. A toolsy outfielder who can make an impact with his bat, glove and legs, Nimmo has been with the Mets since they selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft, and is entering free agency on the back of his best season in the bigs so far.
MLB

Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads

TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
MLB

Altuve's G2 breakout sets tone for Houston's big bats

HOUSTON -- This wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty darn close. The Astros, ever confident on a postseason stage that has become part of their regular routine for six years and counting, did not want to go to Philadelphia down 2-0 in the World Series. Fittingly, three players...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start

PHILADELPHIA -- Lance McCullers Jr. had the ball to begin the most important day in Astros history, throwing the first pitch of the decisive Game 7 in the 2017 World Series. The right-hander will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Baker's aggressive relief strategy pays off in G2 win

HOUSTON -- Astros skipper Dusty Baker has continued to run a high-wire act with the deployment of his relievers in the first two games of this World Series, displaying aggression not with how he's using his unfathomably deep bullpen, but in how much he’s willing to stick with his pitchers in situations otherwise unseen in modern postseason baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Will Marlins add these bats this offseason?

This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is well underway for the Marlins, who hired a new manager, added an assistant general manager and opened a new complex in the Dominican Republic last week. With the World Series ending in the near future, things will pick up even more.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

5 big offseason questions facing the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG -- Aside from a few staff changes, it’s been a quiet couple of weeks for the Rays since they were swept from the postseason in the American League Wild Card Series. That will change in the coming days, as the end of the World Series will bring about the start of a busy offseason for Tampa Bay.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

