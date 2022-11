Tentative plans are in the works for a new Heymann Center for the Performing Arts. PASA executive director Jackie Lyle says there’s a tentaive location, but nothing is firm. One possible location is Cajundome Boulevard and West Congress. Lafayette NAACP chapter Ravis Marinez excpressed a desire to see it built on the north side of Lafayette. There’s no design, but a 2,000 seat theater is being discussed.

