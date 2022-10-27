Read full article on original website
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
NFL
Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe
When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
NFL
TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?
Yup, it's Halloween. But after another compelling NFL Sunday in this capricious league, I have a different three-word query in mind:. On the day of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, let's separate reality from fiction on the gridiron, Schein Nine style. 1) The Raiders are the most disappointing team in the...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire
I know why you're all here. You want me to find the next D'Onta Foreman and reveal him to you days before he takes the lead role on his team following the trade of the elite Pro Bowler ahead of him. (Yes, this a humble brag on the Week 7 edition of this column where I did exactly that.) Well ... the Saints do have a few hours left to possibly find a suitor for Alvin Kamara. But a) I don't expect that to happen; and b) the only guy I could confidently point to as a beneficiary in that offense might be Taysom Hill.
On the rise: Wilson makes top 20 for Bednarik Award, keeps impressing scouts
Tyree Wilson is going to have a lot on his mind over the next several months. Such is the case when your name is on the minds and tongues of NFL draft scouts and analysts. The Texas Tech defensive end is among 20 semifinalists announced Tuesday for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for draft picks
The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings are getting some reinforcements from the bottom of the division. The Vikings have traded for former first-round tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources. Minnesota will also receive a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick as part of the deal.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Browns win over Bengals on Monday night
CLEVELAND -- Joe Woods might be authoring another unexpected turnaround. The glimpses of improvement first arrived in Cleveland's narrow loss to Baltimore in Week 7, a game in which the Browns largely contained Lamar Jackson, but couldn't pull off the comeback. Faced with another premier talent under center and a number of key players out due to injury, the Browns answered the call in a big way. With an offense that currently can't run its way out of a wet paper bag, the pass-happy Bengals found the going to be difficult for most of the evening. It began with a deflected Joe Burrow pass that ended in an interception, and continued with Cleveland's constant harassment of Burrow to the tune of five sacks and a forced fumble. The Browns morphed into an unexpectedly opportunistic defense, forcing two Burrow turnovers, and more importantly, limiting an offense that averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game from Weeks 4-7. After six weeks of defensive ineptitude, the Browns are starting to look like they did in the second half of the 2021 season. It may have come in just the nick of time for Woods to keep his job -- and potentially turn around Cleveland's season.
NFL
Browns WR Amari Cooper blasts his intercepted pass on trick play: 'It was an abomination'
Amari Cooper tossed one of the worst passes in NFL history on a trick play in Monday night's 32-13 victory over the Bengals. The Browns receiver threw a second-drive pick directly to Cincinnati defensive back Vonn Bell. "It was an abomination," Cooper said after the game, via the official transcript....
NFL
Joe Burrow: Missing Ja'Marr Chase 'no excuse' for poor offensive performance in loss to Browns
The dots will be easily connected: In the first game without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals offense went in the tank. In Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow and the offense looked out of sync much of the night without Chase to force the defense to cover differently. Cincy generated a piddling 229 total yards of offense (just 100 yards in the first half), went 4-of-10 on third downs, and Burrow earned 232 yards on 35 pass attempts with two touchdowns and an interception.
NFL
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has died at the age of 38, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, was a consultant for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and had previously been an NFL assistant from 2006 through 2022. "Our...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Browns game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio) In a special Halloween edition of Monday Night Football, we’ll see a matchup between the two teams that appear most appropriately dressed for the occasion: the orange-clad Bengals and Browns. After getting off to a shaky 0-2 start, Cincinnati has won four of its...
NFL
2022 NFL trade deadline: Which players are available? Which teams are buying, selling?
The NFL's trade deadline is two days away, and there already have been five players dealt over the past couple of weeks, including big names such as Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson and Robert Quinn. Who else could be on the move before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline?. Here's the latest...
NFL
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after 3-4-1 start to 2022 season
After the quarterback change in Indianapolis didn't jumpstart the offense, head coach Frank Reich made another big move. The Colts announced Tuesday it fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich...
NFL
Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023
Barry Sanders was forever immortalized in 2004 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Lions running back will soon receive a similar honor in the city where he spent all 10 seasons of his memorable career. The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Sanders...
NFL
Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants
Geno Smith will have each of his top two targets on the field for Week 8. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are officially active for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and Metcalf (knee) were each questionable and considered game-time...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 1
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 3-5-0 TRADES. WR Chase Claypool acquired from the Steelers in exchange for a Bears 2023 second-round...
NFL
Packers coach Matt LaFleur 'absolutely not' considering removal of DC Joe Barry
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur snuffed out any talk about firing embattled defensive coordinator Joe Barry. "Oh, no, absolutely not," LaFleur said Monday when asked if he had plans to make a coaching change. While the Packers' struggles on offense were somewhat expected after trading Davante Adams this offseason,...
NFL
Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears
Filling in for the injured Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard made the most of his fourth-career start with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. Totaling 131 rushing yards on a whopping 9.4 yards per carry, Pollard proved how capable he is out of...
NFL
Geno Smith says beating Giants not about revenge: 'This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese'
Following the Seattle Seahawks' 27-13 victory over the New York Giants, Geno Smith didn't revel in exacting revenge over his former team. "I'm happy to be here in Seattle," Smith told reporters Sunday. "I spent one year with the Giants. That year, to me, was like a blur. My life has moved on from then. I don't have any remorse towards anyone there. In fact, to me, this game was for (former Giants coach) Ben McAdoo and (former GM) Jerry Reese. They believed in me. As far as any other thing, I don't really care for it. I'm happy to be here in Seattle. It's like a family here. Feels like home. I'm just enjoying my time here and continuing to work hard with these guys and just trying to be the best we can be."
