The Los Angeles Rams are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on with just a few hours remaining until the NFL trade deadline. They are 3-4 on the season, but with how weak the NFC is overall, they still have a good chance of making a playoff push despite how poorly things have gone thus far. Could they look to swing big on a trade for Alvin Kamara with the New Orleans Saints?

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO