Pittsburgh, PA

SON OF AMALEK
4d ago

What's up with all the Chase Claypool trade speculation? Frankly I would prefer that Dionte Johnson be traded over Claypool.

Reap070
5d ago

yea trade u take claypool an Johnson for Aaron Donald hell yea at least we can strength our defense wit Canada at OC don't matter who we get offense won't go no where

NJ.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
ALABAMA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Ravens-Broncos Trade Sends WR Jerry Jeudy To Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens are once again finding success in the 2022 season on the back of a dominant rushing attack offensively. Baltimore is fifth in the NFL in points scored and 11th in yardage, helping overcome what has been an underwhelming performance defensively as they are in the bottom half of the league in points and yardage allowed. Could they look to make a big move ahead of the trade deadline with the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy?
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers

It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Browns-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge victory on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-5 on the season. That win likely saved their season and decided which side of the coin they will be on with the trade deadline being set for this afternoon. Might they look to acquire an intriguing defensive piece from the Las Vegas Raiders?
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Saints Trade Sends Alvin Kamara To Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on with just a few hours remaining until the NFL trade deadline. They are 3-4 on the season, but with how weak the NFC is overall, they still have a good chance of making a playoff push despite how poorly things have gone thus far. Could they look to swing big on a trade for Alvin Kamara with the New Orleans Saints?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

This Bears-Broncos Trade Sends WR KJ Hamler To Chicago

The Chicago Bears are operating with an eye toward next year. They know that they won’t be competing this season, so they are maximizing their chances at building a better future by trading some established veterans for draft capital. After trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, could the Bears now try to acquire KJ Hamler from the Denver Broncos?
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?

The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Panthers Trade Sends RB Cam Akers To Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the teams mentioned most prevalently in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline being November 1st. It isn’t too surprising as the defending Super Bowl champions have struggled to find any consistency this season. Could they end up exploring a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Cam Akers?
NFL Analysis Network

Saints’ Michael Thomas Suggested As Trade Target For Packers

The 2022 NFL season has been another tough one for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. After missing the entire 2021 season and appearing in only seven games in 2020, there was some optimism surrounding him as he was healthy coming into the year and ready to get his career back on track. Could a trade deadline move with the Green Bay Packers be on horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI

