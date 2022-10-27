Read full article on original website
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Man Arrested for Felony Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property After Using Bolt Cutters to Break into Storage Unit in Orofino
OROFINO - On Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 2:31 p.m., the Orofino Police Department received a report of a suspicious male that was said to be using bolt cutters in an attempt to enter a storage unit on the 1900 block of Odie Street in Orofino. According to a press...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
Pullman Transit Welcomes Third Electric Bus to Fleet
Pullman Transit welcomed the newest 35-foot fully electric GILLIG coach bus this Friday, the third since July 2021. Once its road-ready, about 40% of the fleet will consist of either fully electric or hybrid-electric buses. In October 2021, the City Council approved the acceptance of a Federal Transit Administration grant...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Gritman Medical Center offers free cooking class
Gritman Medical Center will offer a free cooking class presented by registered dietitian Nutritionists on Tuesday from 4 to 5 pm. The class takes place at the Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Care classroom at 803 S. Main Street in Moscow.
Pay University of Idaho Parking Fines with Food Donations
University of Idaho’s Food for Fines is back starting tomorrow until Friday, November 18th. Participants can donate six food or personal care items from the Parking and Transportation Services Food for Fines BINGO card and PTS will mark eligible parking fines as paid. Donations go to the Vandal Food...
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Cheryll Root Art Exhibit Fundraiser for Humane Society of the Palouse
There will be a Cheryll Root Art Exhibit from November 1st through the 17th at the Moscow Food Coop. This is a fundraising event to sell paintings of animals. All proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management
Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
Meet the Author & Community Conversation at Colfax Library
Whitman County Rural Library invites the community to celebrate Everybody Reads and Native American Heritage Month with author, Beth Piatote this Tuesday at the Colfax Library. Piatote is set to discuss her book, “The Beadworkers,” at several locations across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley November 1-4. “The Beadworkers” is a...
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton Hosting Open House Wednesday Night
Washington State University Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton is hosting an open house at the chancellor’s house Wednesday. The open house is from 4:00 to 6:00 and includes light refreshments and live music. The Chancellor’s House is at 755 Northeast Campus Street.
What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Washington State
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes after the victory over Washington State.
