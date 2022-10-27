ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Police Department to hold online auction

The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person found dead in Clearwater River

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning.  Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Transit Welcomes Third Electric Bus to Fleet

Pullman Transit welcomed the newest 35-foot fully electric GILLIG coach bus this Friday, the third since July 2021. Once its road-ready, about 40% of the fleet will consist of either fully electric or hybrid-electric buses. In October 2021, the City Council approved the acceptance of a Federal Transit Administration grant...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Gritman Medical Center offers free cooking class

Gritman Medical Center will offer a free cooking class presented by registered dietitian Nutritionists on Tuesday from 4 to 5 pm. The class takes place at the Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Care classroom at 803 S. Main Street in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pay University of Idaho Parking Fines with Food Donations

University of Idaho’s Food for Fines is back starting tomorrow until Friday, November 18th. Participants can donate six food or personal care items from the Parking and Transportation Services Food for Fines BINGO card and PTS will mark eligible parking fines as paid. Donations go to the Vandal Food...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern

The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management

Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Meet the Author & Community Conversation at Colfax Library

Whitman County Rural Library invites the community to celebrate Everybody Reads and Native American Heritage Month with author, Beth Piatote this Tuesday at the Colfax Library. Piatote is set to discuss her book, “The Beadworkers,” at several locations across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley November 1-4. “The Beadworkers” is a...
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday

Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy