WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Watch: Former Granite Falls coal plant demolished in controlled implosion
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
kduz.com
