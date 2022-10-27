(Marshall, MN)--The Willmar Cardinals lost to Marshall on the road Saturday night with a final score of 24-13. The first score of the game came with 4:08 left in the first half when Marshall got a touchdown on a 9 yard quarterback keeper to take the lead 7-0. Willmar followed that with a scoring drive of their own at the 2:31 mark in the second quarter with a Ramero Trevino rushing touchdown. The Cardinals missed the ensuing extra point and went to halftime down 10-6.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO