Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
Suspected Witch Who was Burned Alive Believed to Haunt Kentucky Woods
It's human nature to fear things we don't understand. Throughout history, there have been countless examples of horrific atrocities committed in the name of ignorance and misunderstanding. Instead of searching for answers and keeping a positive, open mind, we have always found it easier to ignore, dislike, hate, persecute or...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Tennessee
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in Tennessee.
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.
Approximately 5 miles outside of Campbellsville, Kentucky, is a town called Spurlington. Spurlington was founded in the 1840s as a rural farming community. It later became part of Taylor County, founded in 1848.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?
We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
Senator McConnell announces funding for the “Paducah and Louisville railroad bridge” to be re-built
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that the Federal Government will pay $17M towards the rebuilding of the “Paducah and Louisville railroad bridge” near the Ohio – Muhlenberg County line. Money from the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill will pay for about half the cost of replacing the bridge. McConnell says there’s more to […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood
When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1