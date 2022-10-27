Read full article on original website
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s 9-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
College student escapes possible kidnapping after buying costume from Provo man's home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A college student who attempted to buy a Halloween costume from a Provo man's home said she escaped a possible kidnapping situation. Matthew Swann, 39, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of kidnapping. According to the probable cause statement,...
Drunken man who stole truck with 4-year-old inside arrested after long chase, police say
WOODS CROSS — A man who police say took a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat and then drove erratically — with speeds over 100 mph — was arrested over the weekend following a long chase that stretched from Woods Cross to the Salt Lake City International Airport and ended with a head-on collision with an officer's patrol car.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Orem police: Salt Lake City man charged with burglary, impersonation of officer, criminal mischief
OREM, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested in Orem Sunday on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and impersonation of an officer. An additional charge of criminal mischief was filed Monday. Oscar Kolob Garcia-Castorena, 44, faces the second-degree felony and class...
Salt Lake City police seek help identifying suspect in robberies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for help identifying the man believed to have robbed two financial institutions within a four-minute period on Friday. This investigation started at 9:10 a.m. when dispatch got a call of an unknown man...
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
Police amp up road enforcement for Halloween
Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state took to the streets for speeding enforcement, DUI enforcement and neighborhood patrol to monitor safety on Halloween.
