'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Rises 63% in Viewership From Season 1 Premiere
The Season 2 premiere of HBO’s The White Lotus just surpassed 1.5 million national views on Sunday night, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes both cable viewers and streamers on HBO Max. Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the Season 1 premiere night, which drew approximately...
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
'Evil Dead Rise' Image: Bruce Campbell Shares Bloody First Look at High Rise of Horrors
It’s finally Halloween which means it's a great day to look forward to some of the exciting horror films coming in the new year. One of the most iconic horror franchises getting a revival in 2023 is Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film is getting a theatrical release next April and, in honor of the spooky holiday, fans have been given a new look at the highly anticipated film.
Melanie Lynskey Shows Off Shauna's Music Taste in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Sneak Peak
Halloween is officially here and, with Season 2 of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets currently in production, Melanie Lynskey decided to give fans a little treat for the occasion. The series star took to Instagram on Monday to share a new look at the upcoming season, giving both a nod to the events of Season 1 and a slight tease at what's to come for Shauna.
Ralph Macchio Teases MCU-Like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Universe
Fans worried that Cobra Kai’s explosive Season 5 finale might have been the end of The Karate Kid story will be glad to know an expansion in the molds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a real possibility. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio, the eternal Danny LaRusso, talked about the franchise’s future, teasing we are far from saying goodbye to Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid.
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
'Dangerous Liaisons' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Season 1 Premiere
Starz’s steamy reimagining of Dangerous Liaisons has been picked up for a second season ahead of its first season premiere on November 6. Instead of most retellings of the legendary story first penned by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series begins before the well-known story, shining a light on how the events lined up. Alice Englert stars as Camille with Nicholas Denton co-starring as Vicomte de Valmont in the prequel to the explosive story of seduction, love, and status climbing.
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
Every Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
American Horror Story revolutionized what was possible in the world of TV horror. Before AHS, horror was mainly thought of as a genre fit for the big screen and not the small, due to its reliance on the build and release of tension. It's hard to maintain that tension with an episodic structure, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cracked the code.
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix
Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to Bloom's family reunion, its showrunner has announced today. The drama, which was a live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club animated series, failed to get a renewal for its third season. The show revolved around...
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
See Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Reunite for Adorable Photo
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are ultimate friendship goals!. The actors have stayed good friends after starring in some classic films together such as The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended. Most recently, they reunited in front of the cameras for a cuddled up photo during the screening of...
