Another 'fresh' opponent; home playoff game for St. Paul

NORWALK — The list keeps growing.

In this instance, that is nothing but a good thing for the St. Paul football team. The Flyers are in the state playoffs for a 23rd time this Friday — which is quietly among the top 25 all-time in the 52-year history of the OHSAA tournament format.

As the No. 5 seed in Division VII Region 25, St. Paul (7-3) will host No. 12 Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

The game will mark the 67th playoff game for St. Paul, which is 44-22 all-time in the tournament. The Blue Devils also become the 37th different school the Flyers have faced since first qualifying for the playoffs in 1995.

“One of the cool things about the playoffs is being able to play someone new that we haven’t played before,” St. Paul head coach John Livengood said. “Playing other teams from different areas of the state is always an exciting challenge.

“Over the years, we have had the opportunity to play a lot of different opponents, and this is another first for us with Anderson.”

The Blue Devils will be making the 2-hour and 10-minute trip to Norwalk from the county seat of Columbiana County, which borders Pennsylvania and is located southwest of Alliance and about halfway between Youngstown and Steubenville.

Anderson is in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, and the Flyers with their lengthy playoff track record have a history. They have faced league member Salineville Southern in each of the past two years in the playoffs — and the winner of Friday’s game could be making the long trip to Salineville if the Indians (9-1) beat St. Paul’s Firelands Conference opponent, South Central (4-6), in the No. 4 vs. 13 matchup in the region.

The Flyers also played EAOC member Wellsville at Orrville in the 2013 playoffs. Other EOAC members include Columbiana, East Palestine, Leetonia and United.

The Devils have been up-and-down over the past decade or so. They were 2-7 last year, and in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when every team made the playoffs, the Devils actually made the trip up to face another FC school in a 46-12 loss at Plymouth in the first round.

Prior to that, Anderson was 6-5 and lost in the first round in the 2017 playoffs, then went 3-7 in 2018 and 1-9 in 2019.

This season, the Devils were 2-3 at the midway point of the season after three consecutive losses to playoff teams Toronto (7-3), Southern (9-1) and Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0).

Anderson then reeled off three straight wins over East Palestine, Wellsville and Leetonia to vault itself back into playoff contention. The Devils ended the year with a 45-6 loss at Div. VI playoff foe United (8-2), then had a surprising 27-6 loss at 3-7 Columbiana to end the regular season on Oct. 21.

So far this season, Anderson has rushed 281 times for 1,526 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 77-of-157 pass attempts for 953 yards with 10 TDs and eight interceptions.

Overall, Anderson owns a 6-8 playoff record entering its 10th all-time appearance this Friday.

The year St. Paul made its first-ever trip to the playoffs in 1995 proved to be the peak for Anderson as well. The Devils finished 14-0, winning a 34-31 thriller in double-overtime over Cincinnati Mariemont in the Div. V state championship game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

The Flyers also won their state title (Div. VI) at Paul Brown Stadium in 2009, and also lost title games at the venue in 1997 and 2004. St. Paul also lost in the state championship game at Canton in 1999, and at Ohio Stadium in Columbus in 2014.

The home game on Friday is an added bonus for St. Paul. Because of schedule issues out of its control, the Flyers had just three home games this season instead of the usual five home and five away split.

“We are excited to make it to the playoffs and be able to host,” Livengood said. “With the schedule the way it is this year and only playing three regular season home games, it gives our team a chance to play one more home game — and we will certainly embrace that.”

St. Paul is 16-2 all-time in home playoff games at Contractors Stadium. The only losses came in 2003 vs. Sandusky St. Mary, and in 2012 vs. Tiffin Calvert.