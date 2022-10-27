Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Collider
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Rises 63% in Viewership From Season 1 Premiere
The Season 2 premiere of HBO’s The White Lotus just surpassed 1.5 million national views on Sunday night, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes both cable viewers and streamers on HBO Max. Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the Season 1 premiere night, which drew approximately...
Collider
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Collider
'Evil Dead Rise' Image: Bruce Campbell Shares Bloody First Look at High Rise of Horrors
It’s finally Halloween which means it's a great day to look forward to some of the exciting horror films coming in the new year. One of the most iconic horror franchises getting a revival in 2023 is Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film is getting a theatrical release next April and, in honor of the spooky holiday, fans have been given a new look at the highly anticipated film.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Collider
Every Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
American Horror Story revolutionized what was possible in the world of TV horror. Before AHS, horror was mainly thought of as a genre fit for the big screen and not the small, due to its reliance on the build and release of tension. It's hard to maintain that tension with an episodic structure, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cracked the code.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey Shows Off Shauna's Music Taste in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Sneak Peak
Halloween is officially here and, with Season 2 of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets currently in production, Melanie Lynskey decided to give fans a little treat for the occasion. The series star took to Instagram on Monday to share a new look at the upcoming season, giving both a nod to the events of Season 1 and a slight tease at what's to come for Shauna.
Collider
Colin Donnell Evades the Chicago Mob Disguised as a Priest in 'Irreverent' Trailer
Peacock is going off the grid this November in their newest original drama series Irreverent. Ahead of its release, the streamer has dropped the show's key art and the official trailer that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (played by Colin Donnell) - or "Reverend Mackenzie Boyd," depending on who's asking - across Far North Queensland, Australia. Despite its gritty crime-thriller premise, Irreverent's trailer boasts a surprisingly heartfelt charm, as well as a comical cast of characters.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
Ralph Macchio Teases MCU-Like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Universe
Fans worried that Cobra Kai’s explosive Season 5 finale might have been the end of The Karate Kid story will be glad to know an expansion in the molds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a real possibility. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio, the eternal Danny LaRusso, talked about the franchise’s future, teasing we are far from saying goodbye to Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid.
Collider
'Dangerous Liaisons' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Season 1 Premiere
Starz’s steamy reimagining of Dangerous Liaisons has been picked up for a second season ahead of its first season premiere on November 6. Instead of most retellings of the legendary story first penned by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series begins before the well-known story, shining a light on how the events lined up. Alice Englert stars as Camille with Nicholas Denton co-starring as Vicomte de Valmont in the prequel to the explosive story of seduction, love, and status climbing.
Collider
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix
Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to Bloom's family reunion, its showrunner has announced today. The drama, which was a live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club animated series, failed to get a renewal for its third season. The show revolved around...
Collider
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Collider
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
Collider
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
Heidi Klum goes all out as a giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum has donned one of her most epic Halloween costumes yet: a giant worm.
