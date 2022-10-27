Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Tales of the Jedi provides a unique look into the life of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) before she gets her own show on Disney+. The series picks a few events of her life to focus on, but several important parts of her story have already been seen in Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Rather than showing her life after the rebellion (as her namesake show will), Tales of the Jedi focused on the gaps in timeframes already familiar to audiences. One episode is set in her early childhood, one during the time of Clone Wars, and the final taking place just after Order 66 (which is the last time Ahsoka is seen until Rebels). The final episode does the most to fill in the gaps left by the previous series. "Resolve" serves to connect where Ahsoka was at the end of Clone Wars to the rebel leader she became during Rebels.

4 HOURS AGO