‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Best Comics to Read Before the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost in theaters, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Early reviews have called the film one of the most emotional and engaging entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and viewers are also looking forward to how the Ryan Coogler-helmed sequel pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever also marks the first live-action appearance of the underwater King Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who serves as the antagonist - and is yet another mutant who's set to play a prominent role in the MCU. Another character making their first appearance is Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who builds a suit of armor similar to Iron Man's and takes the name Ironheart.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Says Despite Rumors, Film Never Had an End Credits Scene
One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest traditions is keeping audiences inside movie theaters until the very last second of the end credits. This happens, of course, because fans hope they’ll get a hint of what’s coming to the next superhero entries. The short scenes can introduce new and important characters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did earlier this year, or just make a joke at the audience’s expense like in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wraps up Phase Four of the MCU, it would be natural for the highly anticipated sequel to tease the next phase during its end credits, but that won’t happen.
'Evil Dead Rise' Image: Bruce Campbell Shares Bloody First Look at High Rise of Horrors
It’s finally Halloween which means it's a great day to look forward to some of the exciting horror films coming in the new year. One of the most iconic horror franchises getting a revival in 2023 is Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film is getting a theatrical release next April and, in honor of the spooky holiday, fans have been given a new look at the highly anticipated film.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Reveals Cassie Lang Will Be "Kind of a Mess"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
See Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Reunite for Adorable Photo
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are ultimate friendship goals!. The actors have stayed good friends after starring in some classic films together such as The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended. Most recently, they reunited in front of the cameras for a cuddled up photo during the screening of...
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
Dwayne Johnson Hails "Power and Attitude" of Explosive 'Black Adam' End Credits Song
Dwayne Johnson has thrown his support behind the electric end credits song of his hit anti-hero extravaganza Black Adam. The DC blockbuster tells the story of Teth Adam who is gifted superpowers by the forces that be. However, when he uses his powers as fuel for commanding justice ruthlessly, he is sealed in a tomb for five decades. The film follows his journey to unlikely heroism as he navigates the blurry lines between good and evil and steps — or storms — into his role as protector of the people.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins 'The Fall Guy'
Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.
Ralph Macchio Teases MCU-Like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Universe
Fans worried that Cobra Kai’s explosive Season 5 finale might have been the end of The Karate Kid story will be glad to know an expansion in the molds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a real possibility. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio, the eternal Danny LaRusso, talked about the franchise’s future, teasing we are far from saying goodbye to Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid.
'Tales of the Jedi' Reveal's Ahsoka's Origins in the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Tales of the Jedi provides a unique look into the life of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) before she gets her own show on Disney+. The series picks a few events of her life to focus on, but several important parts of her story have already been seen in Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Rather than showing her life after the rebellion (as her namesake show will), Tales of the Jedi focused on the gaps in timeframes already familiar to audiences. One episode is set in her early childhood, one during the time of Clone Wars, and the final taking place just after Order 66 (which is the last time Ahsoka is seen until Rebels). The final episode does the most to fill in the gaps left by the previous series. "Resolve" serves to connect where Ahsoka was at the end of Clone Wars to the rebel leader she became during Rebels.
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Explore the Dangers of Searching for Signs
Human beings are in an uncomfortable position in the cosmos. Our sensorial apparatus is incapable of seeing or hearing everything that happens around us, while our nervous system can only process a limited amount of information. Yet, we are pattern-seeking animals that try to make sense of the things around us. It's no wonder we are always trying to look for the meaning of everything, and frequently creating explanations for phenomena we can't possibly understand. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's new movie, Something in the Dirt, is all about the search for meaning, a fantastic addition to their exploration of cosmic horrors.
