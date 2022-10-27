Read full article on original website
Marian Lucas
4d ago
The Romans were way ahead in their understanding of the importance of interconnected roads ,allowing the armies to move quickly and efficiently
Bob Fortini
4d ago
Great their roads last 2,000 years ours were lucky if we can get two years before they have to come in and resurface them again.
Master Sense
4d ago
Can we please get inmates to chisel and toil on granite stones for our roads. Just maybe we can get more than two years out of them.
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
British woman, 64, who collapsed and died on the shore in front of her partner after finishing a swim in 'rough and cold' sea in Sicily while on holiday is named
A British woman who collapsed and died on a beach in Sicily moments after she had finished a swim has been named as Deborah Hooper. Deborah, 64, was on holiday with retired accountant Andrew Ashman, 72, when she is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest in rough seas. The...
The Scottish Forest Immortalized by the Ancient Romans Has Almost Disappeared
In Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands, purple heather cloaks the hillsides and sloping mountain peaks crest and plunge like waves towards the horizon. It’s a vast, godly landscape that will leave any nature lover awestruck with its magnitude. Yet, where only a scattered patchwork of Scots pine—Scotland’s national tree—now exists, was once a far more lush, biodiverse region: the Caledonian forest. “People think of Scotland as wild but really, there’s not much wild left,” says Joe Mann, a guide with ecotourism company Wilderness Scotland, who leads hiking trips through the park.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Archaeologists claim that King Solomon's mines had nothing to do with gold or silver
Image of a painting called King SolomonCredit: file upload: James Steakley; Public Domain Image. King Solomon is the biblical king who ruled over Israel and Judah around 970 to 931 BCE.
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms
This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]
How old is ancient Egypt?
Here's how old ancient Egypt really is, according to Egyptologists and archaeologists.
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned as expert refuses to value item for very personal reason
ANTIQUES Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to value two hot combs his visitors presented him with on the latest episode of the BBC programme. The popular show returned to BBC One on Sunday afternoon and it was filmed in Clissold Park, in London. Viewers saw antiques expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refuse...
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity
Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
Cave in Poland Reveals Extinct Human Species Half a Million Years Old
Ancient stone tools discovered 50 years ago inside a cave throughout Poland have recently been recognized as being among the greatest ever unearthed in the region. As Science Alert reported, the tools discovered inside the Tunel Wielki cave in Maopolska date back somewhere around 450,000 and 550,000 years. This dating could assist researchers in discovering more about humans who created them, as well as about their movement of people and human settlements in Central Europe throughout prehistory.
Archaeologists reveal remains of up to 240 adults and children unearthed on site of former department store: Skulls and bones with battle injuries are dug up from medieval priory dating back 600 years
Archaeologists have revealed that the remains of 240 adults and children have been uncovered at the site of a former department store that unknowingly sat above a 600-year-old medieval priory. Experts found hundreds of skeletons in what is believed to be an ancient burial ground of the mysterious friary of...
