ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 99

Marian Lucas
4d ago

The Romans were way ahead in their understanding of the importance of interconnected roads ,allowing the armies to move quickly and efficiently

Reply(3)
21
Bob Fortini
4d ago

Great their roads last 2,000 years ours were lucky if we can get two years before they have to come in and resurface them again.

Reply(24)
26
Master Sense
4d ago

Can we please get inmates to chisel and toil on granite stones for our roads. Just maybe we can get more than two years out of them.

Reply(4)
21
Related
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
TheDailyBeast

The Scottish Forest Immortalized by the Ancient Romans Has Almost Disappeared

In Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands, purple heather cloaks the hillsides and sloping mountain peaks crest and plunge like waves towards the horizon. It’s a vast, godly landscape that will leave any nature lover awestruck with its magnitude. Yet, where only a scattered patchwork of Scots pine—Scotland’s national tree—now exists, was once a far more lush, biodiverse region: the Caledonian forest. “People think of Scotland as wild but really, there’s not much wild left,” says Joe Mann, a guide with ecotourism company Wilderness Scotland, who leads hiking trips through the park.
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
natureworldnews.com

Cave in Poland Reveals Extinct Human Species Half a Million Years Old

Ancient stone tools discovered 50 years ago inside a cave throughout Poland have recently been recognized as being among the greatest ever unearthed in the region. As Science Alert reported, the tools discovered inside the Tunel Wielki cave in Maopolska date back somewhere around 450,000 and 550,000 years. This dating could assist researchers in discovering more about humans who created them, as well as about their movement of people and human settlements in Central Europe throughout prehistory.
Daily Mail

Archaeologists reveal remains of up to 240 adults and children unearthed on site of former department store: Skulls and bones with battle injuries are dug up from medieval priory dating back 600 years

Archaeologists have revealed that the remains of 240 adults and children have been uncovered at the site of a former department store that unknowingly sat above a 600-year-old medieval priory. Experts found hundreds of skeletons in what is believed to be an ancient burial ground of the mysterious friary of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy