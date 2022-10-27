Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
thecoinrise.com
Hoskinson predicts massive crypto adoption with failure of multiple government’s sovereign currencies
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently predicted that as multiple governments’ national fiat currencies begin to fail, cryptocurrencies will become more popular. He tweeted: “Crypto is about to get a lot of adoption as sovereign currencies fail”. Hoskinson claims that this approach has a significant adverse effect...
thecoinrise.com
Hodlnaut reportedly lost $190M from UST/LUNA disaster
Hodlnaut, a struggling Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, is said to have lost $190 million as a result of Do Kwon’s stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) that lost its peg with the US dollar back in May. Token’s collapse is one of the most devastating crypto downfalls so far this...
thecoinrise.com
RBI Begins First Phase of Wholesale CBDC Pilot Program
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to start its first pilot program for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Digital Rupee or e-rupee. For this pilot program, the Indian apex bank has identified nine banks that will participate in the e-rupee testing. They include the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 31 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 31 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Anchorage Digital Becomes Apollo Global Crypto Custodian
Apollo Global Management partners with crypto custodian platform Anchorage Digital to expand its crypto offering. With this partnership deal. Anchorage Digital is now the official custodian to safely store Apollo’s crypto assets. According to Anchorage Digital which became the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S. last year, it will act as a custodian for a significant portion of the alternative asset manager’s digital asset portfolio.
thecoinrise.com
Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon faces $57M fraud lawsuit in Singapore
The escaped Crypto developer Do Kwon, which is already under the intense radar by several countries’ investigators, faces yet another lawsuit that was brought in Singapore on behalf of more than 350 investors who lost around $57 million linked to Terraform Labs’ TerraUSD collapse. This is notably just after him being wanted by South Korean prosecutors and interpol issuing a red notice for his arrest.
thecoinrise.com
Apollo partners with Anchorage to expand its crypto offering
American private equity firm Apollo Global Management has reportedly partnered with crypto platform Anchorage Digital. According to an announcement on Monday, Anchorage, a U.S. crypto bank will store the majority of the digital assets that the company manages for its clients. Through the mentioned collaboration with cryptocurrency custodian platform Anchorage...
thecoinrise.com
Hong Kong to Float Consultation as it Looks to Permit Retail Crypto Trading
With so much positivity targeted at becoming a digital asset hub and a financial center, Hong Kong regulators are looking to legalize retail trading of cryptocurrency and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In July, the results from a global crypto readiness analysis that explored the digital asset regulations and taxations rules in...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin adoption among institutions slow to pick up: Morgan Stanley
According to financial giant Morgan Stanley, blue-chip investors are falling behind when it comes to purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. As Financial Times reported, Morgan Stanley’s analysts Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz indicated that investors who bought or received bitcoin more than six months ago are holding onto their assets, with some perhaps waiting for a price recovery. The report further reads:
thecoinrise.com
Nicole Zhang-Backed LIF Fund Secures $20M For Web3.0
A new venture capital fund known as Lingfeng Innovation Fund (LIF) has secured $20 million in a fundraiser targeted at equipping crypto startups. The LIP fund which is backed by Nicole Zhang, a former executive at Binance Labs, is related to Beijing-based financial technology investment firm Lingfeng Capital. Markedly, Zhang also sits as a founding partner of the LIF fund.
thecoinrise.com
Blockchain Association Backs Ripple Labs in XRP Lawsuit With U.S SEC
United States-based crypto lobbying organization Blockchain Association has thrown in support for Ripple Labs in connection to its ongoing legal altercation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Emphatically, the crypto advocacy group explained that the outcome of the lawsuit will be crucial to the future of the crypto industry.
thecoinrise.com
BofA to Hire Crypto Policy Expert for its Regulatory Moves
Bank of America (BofA) has announced that it is accepting applications for a crypto-related position in its institution. According to a LinkedIn advert posted, the Washington D.C financial institution needs a ‘Public Policy Analysis & Insights Manager – Crypto’ who will monitor and track legislative and regulatory actions. So far, only 27 applications have been submitted based on the LinkedIn post.
thecoinrise.com
Alternative assets marketplace Alta closes acquisition deal with Hg Exchange
Alta, a Singapore-based alternative assets marketplace that was previously named Fundnel, has reportedly acquired the virtual securities exchange Hg Exchange. As a result of the agreement, Hg Exchange will be a subsidiary of Alta from now on, also Nomura Holdings, Phillip Securities, Prime Partners, and Integra Partners will all become shareholders in Alta. According to a report by The Block, head of digital company at Nomura Holdings Hajime Ikeda commented on the recent development by stating:
Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.
thecoinrise.com
Global BTC ATM Installation Reach 38,804 Nine Years Down The Line
On October 29th, 2013, the first Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was installed at a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada recording about 348 transactions worth over $100,000 in its first week of operation. Nine years down the line the number of BTC ATMs globally has reached 38,804, with the United States with the largest population.
thecoinrise.com
zkSync to Develop Layer 3 Chain Called Opportunity
Matter Labs, the developer of the Ethereum (ETH) scaling engine zkSync announced the development of a Layer-3 chain dubbed Opportunity. The Opportunity is still in the early stage of development but when finally completed, it will improve the scalability of the zkSync blockchain infrastructure. Specifically, Layer 3 is expected to...
thecoinrise.com
Visa Files Two Trademark Applications for NFTs and Metaverse
The list of companies filing applications for trademarks has seen an increasing trend. The latest firm to be added to the list is the payment service provider and card issuer Visa. Specifically, the American multinational financial services company based in San Francisco has filed for trademark applications for crypto Wallets,...
thecoinrise.com
The Bank of Thailand to launch CBDC Pilot later this year
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has recently intensified its efforts to finish the development of its central bank digital currency (CBDC). On Saturday, the central bank reportedly announced the putting off of the testing phase of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) for later this year. The Bank of Thailand...
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Says “Crypto Twitter, Take The Wheel”
A Twitter thread made by Chief Executive Officer of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried is suggestive that the crypto industry juggernaut is withdrawing from his previous talks about a bill for crypto regulations. Concluding his Twitter thread, Bankman-Fried posted “Crypto Twitter, take the wheel.”. In the last few days, his discussions...
Comments / 0