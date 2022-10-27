Read full article on original website
Bitcoin price analysis for 31 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 31 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Stocks end lower in volatile session as labor-market strength keeps pressure on the Fed to hike interest rates
Job vacancies unexpectedly climbed in September while the Fed has been working to slow down the labor market to cool inflation.
Hong Kong to Float Consultation as it Looks to Permit Retail Crypto Trading
With so much positivity targeted at becoming a digital asset hub and a financial center, Hong Kong regulators are looking to legalize retail trading of cryptocurrency and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In July, the results from a global crypto readiness analysis that explored the digital asset regulations and taxations rules in...
Global BTC ATM Installation Reach 38,804 Nine Years Down The Line
On October 29th, 2013, the first Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was installed at a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada recording about 348 transactions worth over $100,000 in its first week of operation. Nine years down the line the number of BTC ATMs globally has reached 38,804, with the United States with the largest population.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says “Crypto Twitter, Take The Wheel”
A Twitter thread made by Chief Executive Officer of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried is suggestive that the crypto industry juggernaut is withdrawing from his previous talks about a bill for crypto regulations. Concluding his Twitter thread, Bankman-Fried posted “Crypto Twitter, take the wheel.”. In the last few days, his discussions...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Ethereum price analysis for 1 November 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 1 November 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that buyers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Blockchain Association Backs Ripple Labs in XRP Lawsuit With U.S SEC
United States-based crypto lobbying organization Blockchain Association has thrown in support for Ripple Labs in connection to its ongoing legal altercation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Emphatically, the crypto advocacy group explained that the outcome of the lawsuit will be crucial to the future of the crypto industry.
BofA to Hire Crypto Policy Expert for its Regulatory Moves
Bank of America (BofA) has announced that it is accepting applications for a crypto-related position in its institution. According to a LinkedIn advert posted, the Washington D.C financial institution needs a ‘Public Policy Analysis & Insights Manager – Crypto’ who will monitor and track legislative and regulatory actions. So far, only 27 applications have been submitted based on the LinkedIn post.
Anchorage Digital Becomes Apollo Global Crypto Custodian
Apollo Global Management partners with crypto custodian platform Anchorage Digital to expand its crypto offering. With this partnership deal. Anchorage Digital is now the official custodian to safely store Apollo’s crypto assets. According to Anchorage Digital which became the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S. last year, it will act as a custodian for a significant portion of the alternative asset manager’s digital asset portfolio.
Stocks end lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed
Stocks gave up early gains and ended lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. Those high rates are intended to slow the economy, and the fear is the Fed may go too far and cause a recession. Several companies rose after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including Pfizer and Uber. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields reversed course from an early slide and rose back near multiyear highs.
Most promising crypto for 2023: ADA, XRP & BLUNT
Are you looking for the most promising crypto for 2023? Then you are in the right place. In this article, we share our top 3 crypto picks for 2023. As we are approaching the end of the year, it is time to prepare your cryptocurrency strategy for January and beyond. But before we share why ADA, XRP, and BLUNT are the most promising crypto for 2023, let us first look at how to find the best crypto to invest in now.
Visa Files Two Trademark Applications for NFTs and Metaverse
The list of companies filing applications for trademarks has seen an increasing trend. The latest firm to be added to the list is the payment service provider and card issuer Visa. Specifically, the American multinational financial services company based in San Francisco has filed for trademark applications for crypto Wallets,...
RBI Begins First Phase of Wholesale CBDC Pilot Program
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to start its first pilot program for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Digital Rupee or e-rupee. For this pilot program, the Indian apex bank has identified nine banks that will participate in the e-rupee testing. They include the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC.
Elon Musk Buys Twitter as Big Tech Loses Nearly $1 Trillion in a Week
Elon Musk's Twitter purchase deal that was sealed Friday has been welcomed by many, though big U.S. tech companies lost nearly $1 trillion this week amid pressures on the market. This figure is the total combined value of Big Tech that has been wiped off this week amid stock market...
Brazilian city adds ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’ to its festivities calendar to raise awareness of crypto’s potential
Bitcoin Pizza Day is now formally included in the calendar of yearly events of the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, which will be celebrated on May 22. According to a post from LiveCoins on October 12, the decision was taken when councilors Jessé Sangalli and Alexandre Bobadra attended a memorial event on May 22, 2022, where they discovered the significance of Bitcoin (BTC) and the milestones accomplished by it over the years.
Costa Rican Lawmaker Submits a New Law That Would Abolish Bitcoin Taxes
Costa Rican lawmakers are currently aiming to decrease cryptocurrency taxes and make their country more digitally oriented. Costa Rican lawmaker Johana Obando recently proposed a bill to remove taxes imposed on bitcoin. The news was announced through Obando’s Twitter page. According to Obando (translated), “the Cryptoassets Market Law (MECA) will...
$90M Dogecoin Futures Liquidation Reveals How 'Illiquid' Crypto Markets Are: Floating Point Group CEO
Dogecoin futures racked up nearly $90 million in liquidations. John Peurifoy, Floating Point Group co-founder & CEO, points out two trends that explain this rally.
Thailand and Hungary Partner to Explore Blockchain Technology
The financial technology associations of both the Thailand Fintech Association (TFA) and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition (HBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help bring out the best in blockchain technology in their countries. The agreement was signed during the first edition of the “Thai-Hungarian Fintech Forum: Powering...
Dogecoin Surges on Elon Musk's Twitter Deal
(Reuters) -Dogecoin surged more than 70% on Saturday, extending this week's gains after Elon Musk sealed a $44-billion deal to take over Twitter last week. The Tesla Inc CEO, a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and bitcoin. Tesla started accepting dogecoin as payment for its...
